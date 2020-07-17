FILE - In this June 22, 2020, file photo, team owner Richard Petty, right, stands next to driver Bubba Wallace during the national anthem prior to the start of the NASCAR Cup Series auto race at the Talladega Superspeedway in Talladega, Ala. NASCAR is ready to embrace all genders, ethnicities and backgrounds as moves ahead in its push for racial diversity. (AP Photo/John Bazemore, File)