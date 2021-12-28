MEQUON — The opening month of the season for the Lakeshore girls hockey co-op has been an interesting journey, as the Lightning have mostly followed a pattern of winning a game, losing the next time out, then winning the contest after that.
“There’s been a lot of highs and then you come in with a low, and then you try to get back up, and then you’re coming back down, so as I mentioned to the girls, I don’t schedule easy games,” Lakeshore head coach Megan Bailey said about the early portion of the season. “I give us a tough schedule for a reason. Our trip out west, we got a win in Black River Falls, but then to come back the next day and get creamed, 7-0, by Onalaska, there’s some lessons to be learned. But, we do that for a reason.
“We just played Bay Area, who is a great team, and it was a 1-0 game,” she added about a Dec. 11 loss to the Ice Bears. “There’s always good things to be building on and I feel like we’re heading in the right direction, which is exactly what you want.”
The Lightning dropped to 5-4 for the season with a 2-1 loss Thursday to the Stoughton Icebergs at the Mandt Community Center. Lakeshore features a young roster this season, which may help explain some of the highs and lows along the way.
“We are very young, freshman and sophomore heavy, three seniors and a handful of juniors,” Bailey said. “What I love about us is we do have a very large team … we don’t rely on one person, or two people, just to carry our whole team. I think really focusing on the team game and having that be the cornerstone of our program is huge.”
In addition to having a fairly young batch of players, Lakeshore has also battled injuries thus far. That has forced Bailey to play a number of younger, less experienced players, but she said that has some benefits.
“I might be changing my mind about playing youth,” she said. “I feel like they just go out there and play, they don’t necessarily think about some of the things older kids do, they’re out there just to play, which is good and bad.
“I think they just go out there and play, and that’s the most important part,” Bailey added. “They don’t know whether to freak out or get going.”
Lakeshore has largely held its own against its opponents up to this point, and the main thing that Bailey hopes the players take from that is that the team is building something and trending in the right direction.
“The thing that I’ve been saying for a while now is, ‘Are we seeing what’s happening? Are we seeing that when we put a complete game together, do you see how good you can be and how special you can be?’” she said. “I think it’s starting to click now.
“We still have a lot of games to play, and I think it will only go up from here.”
Bailey noted that the players on her roster have some very positive traits.
“They battle hard. They don’t give up. We’ve been happy with the way that we just continue to battle in games, no matter what’s going on. We have speed. We’re really fast,” she said. “Just kind of playing to those strengths, about getting two-on-ones or rushes, try to play with speed, move the puck really well, our deke and move. Our forwards can get the puck off the wall.
“There’s a lot of good things,” Bailey added. “Just building with some of the youth and hopefully just getting them the ice time that they need to start moving forward.”
One big reason for optimism is the first line, which is a group that figures to be playing together for several seasons.
“I have kids who are on the line right now, that first line, they can play together for the next three years,” the coach noted about the trio of Jillian Bilsborough, Renata Commare and Aaliyah Lathrop. “I think the future is extremely bright for us. Our program numbers are up. I’m excited.”
They have combined for 11 goals and 14 assists so far this season.
“They move the puck really well,” Bailey said. “You can see it out there, they work really well together.”
Bilsborough, a sophomore from Cedarburg High School, mentioned that she has developed good chemistry with the two Port Washington freshmen.
“We’re really good on and off the ice,” she said. “We’re really close and we make sure that we have a lot of communication.”
Lakeshore also has some solid depth. “Our second line is just a smooth, nice line with Cassidy (Sullivan), Lauren (Dykema) and Milana (Commare),” Bailey said. “I’ve got some good defensemen. Alison Kellner, in back, with some speed and can move the puck and shoot. Megan Carr is just improving every year since I’ve been with her. She’s fantastic back there, especially as our assistant captain.”
Most importantly, the players are buying in. “I think the energy for the team is ecstatic,” Bilsborough said following a Dec. 18 victory over the University School of Milwaukee co-op. “For me, personally, I really feel the team is really coming together.
“I think this team can go really far this year,” she added. “We’re having some setbacks with the players we’re losing, but as a team, we’re moving forward.”
Lakeshore returns to the ice today, traveling to Hartmeyer Ice Arena in Madison to take on the Cap City Cougars as part of the Culver’s Cup. The puck drops at 2:45 p.m.