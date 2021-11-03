WASHINGTON AND WAUKESHA COUNTIES — Some customers have already begun their Thanksgiving shopping as families prepare to host larger gatherings this holiday compared to Thanksgiving 2020. Area grocery stores are expected to have all of their items in stock, but consumers may want to pick up some items early.
Colleen Guddeck, manager of Sendik’s in West Bend, said they recently opened online ordering and have already been receiving larger orders than last year.
“We’ve been very busy with catering. I think people are ready to get together and celebrate big,” said Guddeck.
She said as soon as the store received their frozen turkeys, people began purchasing them. However, the store’s inventory is in a good place due to “some really smart buying.” She does not expect any inventory issues as Thanksgiving approaches.
Mike Geidel, owner of Geidel’s Piggly Wiggly in Kewaskum, is also confident that the store will have enough inventory for Thanksgiving. The store has not yet put out ads for the holiday, but he has noticed some people buying more of certain items, such as stuffing, to ensure they have the product for their meal. At this time, he has not been notified of any shortages or that the store would not be able to get a certain product.
“We’re going to have plenty of turkeys, and we will have a great price on turkeys like we usually do for Thanksgiving,” said Geidel. “Where the issue is is fresh turkeys.”
He explained that the store might receive half as many fresh turkeys as usual, so customers should not wait until the last minute to purchase one.
In 2020, the store decreased its stock of larger turkeys as many customers scaled back gatherings amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Pre-made meals and smaller turkeys were the norm for many shoppers preparing for Thanksgiving dinners with fewer guests, according to previous reporting. This year, the store put in their usual order for holiday items as many individuals are now vaccinated.
The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported that 50 percent of Washington County ages 12 and older residents and nearly 60 percent of Waukesha County residents ages 12 and older have completed the COVID-19 vaccine series.
“Since we’re expecting larger gatherings, we expect things to return to somewhat normal. We also always sell out of our Thanksgiving meals due to how convenient they are,” said Albrecht’s Delafield Market Director of Marketing Jordan Jeanpierre.
He said some customers have purchased turkeys before they even went on sale, and advises customers to buy items early if possible.
“We’re hearing there is an expected shortage on smaller turkeys and French’s Crispy Fried Onions for green bean casserole,” said Jeanpierre. “If there are certain items that are in the frozen section that people will be using for desserts or recipes, it’s best to stock up early.”