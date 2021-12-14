Structural weaknesses found in Merton Village Hall building

MERTON — Structural weaknesses discovered during the demolition of the Village Hall/Community Center reinforced the Merton Village Board’s decision not to remodel the historic 166-year-old church building.
The First Baptist Church of Merton, located on Main Street near the center of the village, was built in 1855.
In 2009, the congregation sold the building and two nearby houses to the village for $400,000 after the new Grace Hill Church was constructed on Hickory Hill Drive, according to the Rev. Darrel Schrock.
When they purchased the building, village trustees intended to remodel it into a village hall and community center in the future, according to Village President Ron Reinowski.
More than a decade later, village officials tried to implement those plans but discovered it would be too costly to renovate the building.
Some residents were unhappy that the board decided not to try to save the old church, according to Deputy Clerk Treasurer Julie Orfori-Mattmuller.
But it was a prudent fiscal decision, according to Reinowski.
After razing the building on Dec. 8, a construction worker told a photojournalist the demolition took longer than anticipated because the support beams for the church’s spire were rotted.
Reinowski confirmed the report and said there were other signs of deterioration.
“During the demolition it became apparent that the bones of the building were not good,” he told Conley Media.
The demolition is one of a series of projects intended to provide more efficient working space for local government in a community that has increased its population (3,824) by nearly 70 percent in 20 years.
The village is borrowing $2.5 million to build a 10,000 square foot village hall/community center on the Main Street site.
The building will be designed so some government functions can be carried out simultaneously with community center activities.
Reinowski said there is a demand for renting the village’s community center facilities by residents, not-forprofit and community organizations, and local businesses.
The fire station is being remodeled to provide overnight living accommodations so emergency responders can be on duty at the station 24 hours a day.
An addition has been built on the Department of Public Works building at Fireman’s Park to provide office space for the department as well as an indoor restroom for park visitors.
“When the dust settles, we will have a separate building for public works, a separate building for the fire department and a separate building for a village hall and community center,” according to Reinowski.
For more than 50 years, local government was housed in the fire station located about two blocks west of the intersection of Main Street and Sussex Road.
The public works department had a small office on the east side of the building while village administration was in another small office on the west side of the building.
However, those offices were evacuated in early 2020.
Village officials were concerned civilian office workers and firefighters and paramedics who were sharing the fire station’s kitchen and bathroom facilities were in danger of infecting each other with COVID-19.
They were also concerned the office spaces were too small for conducting business with the public during a pandemic.
The village hall was moved to the community center while trustees explored with building contractors the possibility of remodeling the building.
A contractor estimated the cost to renovate the building at about $1.7 million, not including the cost of repairs in the structure of the building that might be discovered after the renovation began, according to Reinowski.
“Because there were no drainage tiles, the basement occasionally flooded. The heating, ventilation and air conditioning system was not adequate for a building of that size and the bathrooms were inadequate for a community center,” he added.
After the decision was made to demolish the building, the village hall was moved again, this time to leased space in St. John’s United Christian Church.
Reinowski said the new village hall/community center should be finished in September of 2022 in time for the village’s centennial celebration and the November general elections