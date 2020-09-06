Milwaukee, WI (53187)

Today

Thunderstorms likely. A few storms may be severe. High 79F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 56F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%.