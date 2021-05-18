Milwaukee, WI (53187)

Today

A mix of clouds and sun this morning followed by mostly cloudy skies and a few showers this afternoon. High 73F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

Showers this evening, becoming a steady rain overnight. Low 59F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.