DALLAS — DirecTV Stream, the product that grew out of AT&T’s entry into the streaming TV business, will raise monthly prices as much as $10 starting in January for its top-tier channel packages.
In an email to customers Wednesday, the company said prices will rise with its Jan. 23 billing cycle.
“Throughout 2021, two substantial trends affected all video providers: we saw programming costs continue to rise along with higher-than-normal inflation across our suppliers,” according to the email. “While competitors continue to shrink their offerings, your DirecTV Stream team maintains a steadfast commitment to carrying the most robust channel line-up in the industry.”
Current DirecTV Stream offerings will rise $5 to $10 a month, while legacy packages will go up $4 to $10 a month, depending on the number of channels included. The company’s current $69.99 a month minimum service package will not see an immediate hike.
DirecTV Stream packages affected by the increase now start at $84.99 a month for 65 channels (rising to $89.99) and go as high as $139.99 a month for 140 channels (rising to $149.99). Grandfathered packages from Stream’s previous iterations — DirecTV Now and AT&T TV Now — will rise $10 a month.
DirecTV, which spun off from its Dallas-based parent company this year, also is planning rate hikes next month of $1 to $10 a month for satellite TV customers, according to Fierce Video. The rate increases average out to about $5 per month per account.
In addition, the company is adjusting fees for regional sports networks and that could result in as much as a $2 per month increase, no change or a decrease, Fierce Video reported.
Dish Network and Comcast also recently raised prices and AT&T said its legacy U-verse subscribers will see an increase as well.
AT&T completed its spinoff of DirecTV in August, taking $7.1 billion in cash and 70% interest in the new DirecTV. Private equity giant TPG, which contributed $1.8 billion, owns 30% of the new privately held company.
The telecommunications company’s ownership of DirecTV was disastrous. It paid $49 billion to buy DirecTV (and absorbed another $18 billion in debt) with the goal of selling its customers a bundle of TV and phone services.
When that deal closed, in July 2015, AT&T became the nation’s largest pay-TV provider with 26 million customers. As of August, DirecTV’s three former AT&T television platforms had about 15.4 million subscribers.