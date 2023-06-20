Adam Sato, program manager, left, and Daniel Nguyen, senior lab technician, pull cut cardboard boxes that were just cut on the draw knife cutting table in Amazonâ€™s sustainable packaging lab in Sumner, Washington, on May 22, 2023. Amazon is working on new equipment that will reduce the amount of packaging needed for each product shipped. Shareholders are increasingly urging the company to reduce use of plastic and look at its impact on climate change. (Ellen M. Banner/The Seattle Times/TNS)