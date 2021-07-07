WASHINGTON — The U.S. is investigating a cyberattack against the Republican National Committee believed to have been carried out by Russian hackers, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Wednesday.
Psaki said Tuesday that the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency are in touch with the RNC, but that the government has not officially determined who is behind the hack.
“We will determine attribution and make a decision accordingly,” Psaki told reporters aboard Air Force One while traveling with President Joe Biden to Illinois.
She noted that the RNC issued a statement saying none of its data was accessed.
Russia’s U.S. Ambassador Anatoly Antonov said Moscow wasn’t involved in hacks against U.S. infrastructure and he reiterated previous offers by President Vladimir Putin’s government to work with the U.S. on cybersecurity issues. He said cyber issues are likely to be a topic of discussion when U.S. and Russian officials meet again for another round of dialogue as soon as next week.
“I would like to tell you that Russia didn’t participate in such an attack,” Antonov said on Bloomberg’s "Balance of Power" with David Westin. “It goes without saying that we would like to make cyber security one of our spaces for cooperation.”