Milwaukee, WI (53187)

Today

Partly cloudy skies this evening will give way to occasional snow showers overnight. Some rain may mix in. Low 32F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 40%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies this evening will give way to occasional snow showers overnight. Some rain may mix in. Low 32F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 40%.