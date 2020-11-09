Milwaukee, WI (53187)

Today

Isolated thunderstorms this morning, then mainly cloudy during the afternoon with thunderstorms likely. A few storms may be severe. High 67F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Rain and wind early. Decreasing clouds with mostly clear skies by morning. Low around 30F. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Higher wind gusts possible.