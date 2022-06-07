Father’s Day is three weeks away, and I’ve collected a few suggestions for gifts any father would love. Not all of these gifts are gadgets, but most are. I took some inspiration from my own father. Dad loved his iPad, his smoker and his portable radios, so you’ll see a lot of his interests in this guide.
Happy Father’s Day to all the dads.
Meazor 6-in-1 Compact Laser Measure
What is it? This is a seriously cool measuring device that can laser-measure distance in a room, instantly provide 2D floor plan scanning, curve scanning, scale and convert unit measurement. It is also a digital protractor and bubble level.
There is an app that interacts with the Meazor to transfer the measurements to a computer.
Who is it for? If your dad has anything to do with building, remodeling, interior decorating or design, or if he’s just handy around the house and likes building stuff, this is a great gift.
What does it cost? $199
Where can I get it? hozodesign.com/products/MEAZOR
Proscenic P11 Smart Cordless Vacuum
What is it? This is a cordless stick vacuum that you can use to clean your floors, carpets, car or even your pets, with the optional pet grooming kit. The P11 has multiple attachments that make it handy to use anywhere. The rechargeable battery will run for up to 60 minutes and it charges in about 2.5 hours.
Who is it for? We all have floors. This is a super convenient way to keep them clean.
What does it cost? $239
Where can I get it? Proscenic.com or Amazon.com
GUSGU Portable Rechargeable Fan
What is it? A small battery-powered fan to keep you cool during the hot summer months. The battery is rechargeable via an included USB-C cable. The fan has three speeds, and the battery will last three to eight hours on a charge, depending on what speed you use. The fan has a built-in tripod, and the legs articulate so you can put them in a variety of positions. The fan head is about the size of a baseball.
Who is it for? I’m hot-natured, so I get a lot of use out of this fan. It’s great for anyone who enjoys a breeze.
What does it cost? $21.99, but you can get 40% off the black model until June 30 by using the promo code LBRB4M5A at Amazon’s checkout. (Note: this is not an affiliate link.)
Where can I get it? Amazon.com
Traeger Large Cut BBQ Spatula
What is it? This is a spatula on steroids. It’s a hefty tool that can be used to pick up an entire chicken or pork butt with ease. The spatula measures 6 by 10 inches, and it’s made of stainless steel with a comfortable wood handle. The edges of the blade are beveled for easy food pickup.
Who is it for? Anyone who loves to grill or smoke, including me. I have one of these and I use it every time I fire up my smoker.
What does it cost? $49.99
Where can I get it? Traeger.com, Ace Hardware stores
Fenix PD36R 1600 Lumen USB-C Rechargeable Tactical Flashlight
What is it? This is a smallish tactical flashlight with a rechargeable battery.
This light is very bright — up to 1,600 lumens — and it can cast its light more than 900 feet.
The 5,000 milliamp-hour battery can run for up to 115 hours on Eco mode.
It recharges in just four hours via USB-C, and if you are in a hurry, a 10-minute top-off will give you up to five hours light in low mode.
The PD36R has five brightness modes plus strobe.
Who is it for? If you’re like me, you can always use another flashlight.
What does it cost? $100.45
Where can I get it? Amazon.com
Wyze Gun Safe
What is it? You’ve probably heard of Wyze, which makes gadgets like the inexpensive Wyze Cam and Wyze Bulbs. Bet you didn’t know Wyze makes a gun safe.
The very strong metal box can be unlocked four ways — fingerprint, keypad, app or key.
It is big enough to hold two pistols and some accessories or anything else you’d like to keep safe.
The gun safe has a steel frame, internal hinges and an anti-impact latch. It can be bolted down to the solid surface of your choice.
Who is it for? Gun owners, obviously, but this is a strong box capable of storing all your valuables, allowing for quick access.
What does it cost:? $154.99
Where can I get it? Wyze.com
Retekess V115 Digital Radio
What is it? This is a gift my dad would have loved. He was a radio junkie and spent his evenings listening to radio broadcasts.
This is a portable AM/FM/shortwave radio that can pull in shortwave stations from all over the world. It has a digital tuner, can save your favorite stations in the presets and has a microSD card slot to let you record what you hear. It also has a microphone so you can record your own conversations.
This is a very small radio with a lot of bang for the buck. It runs on an included rechargeable battery.
Who is it for? This would be a good radio for a small emergency kit.
What does it cost? $19.99
Where can I get it? Amazon.com