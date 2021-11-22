Last winter’s cold snap and power outage caught a lot of us by surprise.
I can’t tell you how many people I’ve talked to who want me to tell them about the various portable power stations I’ve reviewed.
I’m always happy to talk gadgets, and I’m especially happy I get to try them out for myself.
Over the last few months, I’ve been testing four new portable power stations, including the Jackery Explorer 1500 I reviewed last spring.
The power stations are of varying sizes and battery capacities, and while technology has made the internal batteries faster to recharge, most of them are getting heavier.
These power stations all have optional solar panels to help you keep them charged during extended power outages.
These aren’t comprehensive reviews, just a comparison of specs and some of my thoughts on where each unit excels.
And keep in mind that chip shortages and supply chain issues may make some of these pretty hard to find. You can usually sign up to get an email when they’re back in stock.
Lastly, whenever I refer to a power station as a generator, I hear from generator enthusiasts who say a battery is not a generator, and they are correct. The power station does not generate the power it gives out. Adding solar panels does generate power, but there is an interruption to the power flow while charging.
EcoFlow Delta mini
Price: $999 at ecoflow.com
Battery capacity: 882 watt-hours
Life cycle: 800 cycles to 80% capacity
AC output: 1,400 watts (2,100 watts peak)
USB ports: Three USB-A, one USB-C
AC plugs: Five 120-volt outlets
Recharge time (from 0% to 80%): 1.6 hours from AC power or 3 to 6 hours from a 400-watt solar panel.
Weight: 23.6 pounds
The EcoFlow Delta mini has the smallest battery capacity in this comparison. It also has the lowest AC output and the fastest recharge time.
You’ll have to pay attention to the output capacity when you are using the mini.
It has a listed output 1,400 watts, which is enough to power most small appliances and electronics. You’ll want to watch out for devices that produce heat.
We have an 1,800-watt hair dryer at home, which should trip the unit’s breaker, but the mini has a power mode called X-Boost that can increase the output to 2,200 watts. But the voltage and amperage are both reduced on X-Boost, and not all appliances will run with reduced power. Anything with a motor, such as a refrigerator, may not work well on X-Boost.
Also, when you see output wattage, it is the sum total output from all the plugs. So if you are powering your phone, a microwave and a few lamps, you may jump over the output capacity, even with X-Boost.
The mini can provide power from all 12 of its outputs at the same time, which is handy but will run the battery down in a hurry.
The mini has a smartphone app that connects via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth to help you keep track of power going in or out of the batteries. That’s also where you can turn X-Boost on or off.
Weight is important when it comes to picking up a power station. The mini is small and fairly light (just under 24 pounds), so it can easily be moved to where it is needed. The mini is about the size of a car battery and has handles on the top for easy carrying.
It is a good choice for a short power outage or for an overnight camping trip or day at the beach.
Charge it up and the batteries will hold that charge for up to a year, so it will be ready when you need it.
Jackery Explorer 1500
Price: $1,599 at jackery.com
Battery capacity: 1,534 watt-hours
Life cycle: 500 cycles to 80% capacity
AC output: 1,800 watts (3,600 watts peak)
USB ports: 2 USB-A, 1 USB-C
AC plugs: Three 120-volt outlets
Recharge time (from 0% to 80%): Four hours from AC power or 400-watts of solar panels
Weight: 35.2 pounds
I’ve tested several of Jackery’s power stations, and the Explorer 1500 is one of its larger units.
It has one handle and resembles a drink cooler. At 35 pounds, the 1500 is on the heavy side of portable.
The 1500 has only seven outputs, so you can’t plug in as many devices as the other power stations in this comparison.
With an output of 1800 watts and a peak of 3,600 watts, the 1500 can power just about anything. Peak output refers to the amount of power needed to start up gadgets like refrigerators or air conditioners that need more juice when they start their motors, and then the power draw lessens.
The 1500 can be recharged by up to four 100-watt solar panels ($299 each).
It can recharge at virtually the same rate in full sun (with four 100-watt panels) or from the wall.
The 1500 is a good size to keep on hand for power outages. It has pass-through power, so you can plug things into it while it’s plugged in and charging. If the power goes out, the devices will keep working. This is great for a CPAP or even a computer.
Generark HomePower 2 Plus
Price: $2,299 at generark.com
Battery capacity: 2,060 watt-hours
Life cycle: 800 cycles to 80% capacity
AC output: 2,200 watts (4,400 peak)
USB ports: 2 USB-A, 2 USB-C
AC plugs: Four 120-volt outlets
Recharge time (0% to 80%): Two hours from AC or 2.5 hours from 800 watts of solar panels
Weight: 47.4 pounds
The Generark HomePower 2 Plus has a unique form factor.
Instead of being low and wide like a drink cooler, it is tall and resembles an end table or plant stand.
It has a handle on top to make it easier to pick up, but it’s still a bit awkward to lift almost 50 pounds with one hand.
Generark includes a platform with four wheels so you can roll it around the house..
Of course, the wheels don’t really help when you need to pick it up and take it outside to charge from the optional solar panels.
The AC output on the HomePower 2 Plus is a robust 2,200 watts, which is enough power to run a full-size refrigerator for 10 to 30 hours or a CPAP machine for up to 15 days.
Generark says the HomePower 2 Plus will power 99% of all home appliances.
The 120-volt AC outlets are full 20-amp outlets that can power even heavy-duty kitchen or bathroom appliances.
There is also a starter version of the HomePower 2 ($1,799) that has less battery capacity (1,566 wH), a lower output capacity (1,800w) and lower peak power capacity (3,600w).
This one gets points for being easy to roll into a closet when you’re not using it.
EcoFlow Delta Pro
Price: $3,599 at ecoflow.com
Battery capacity: 3,600 watt-hours
Life cycle: 3,500 cycles to 80% capacity
AC output: 3,600 watts (7,200 peak)
USB ports: 4 USB-A, 2 USB-C
AC plugs: Four 120-volt outlets, one 220-volt outlet
Recharge time (0% to 80%): 2.7 hours from AC, 2.8 hours from solar
Weight: 99 pounds
When the EcoFlow Delta Pro was delivered to my office, the people in the receiving office told me to bring a cart. Boy, they were not kidding.
The Delta Pro weighs 99 pounds, and I could barely lift the box. Seriously, if you buy one, get a friend to help you lift it. Better yet, unbox it and you’ll find it has two wheels and a retractable handle like a suitcase.
Everything about the Delta Pro is bigger: big case, big battery (3,600 wH), big AC output (3,600w, 7,200w peak). These numbers are enormous. They are getting into the territory of powering multiple large appliances.
The Delta Pro is the first power station I know of that you can charge with an automobile EV charger.
It has an optional companion battery of the same size (without the plugs) that you can attach to the Delta Pro to double its battery capacity. It is possible to expand the system to provide up to 25,000 watt-hours of power, which can be tied into your home’s power panel to keep your home running for days. This is not a cheap setup, but it will get the job done.
EcoFlow also sells accessories for the system like a gas generator to automatically charge up the full house system and a tracking mount for its 400-watt solar panel to keep the panel pointed at the sun all day.
This is the first power station I’ve seen with a 220-volt outlet, but you do need the companion battery to use it.
The Delta Pro also uses EcoFlow’s smartphone app that allows the user to control the power station’s settings and see exactly what each port is doing.
This is the king of all portable power stations that can do a great job by itself or expand to fill almost any need.
If money is no object, this is the one you want.