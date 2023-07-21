Brushing your teeth is a very personal act.
I’ve been using an electric toothbrush for more than a decade. The term electric toothbrush makes it sound like they plug into an AC outlet, but today’s toothbrushes have rechargeable batteries.
I’ve tried many types over the years, and although I am not an expert, I know what I like and what works best for me. I’ve also gotten my wife to use them.
Of all the gadgets I’ve reviewed over the years, I’ve only reviewed one other toothbrush.
Today we are looking at three models from Bitvae — a rotary brush, a sonic brush and a water flosser.
When I got the box in the mail, I gave my wife the first choice of which toothbrush she wanted to try out, and we’ve both been using them for about six weeks. She chose the rotary brush, since her current electric toothbrush is rotary. That left the ultrasonic for me.
Bitvae D2 Electric Toothbrush
The D2 Electric Toothbrush is an ultrasonic brush, meaning the head pulsates at a very high speed — about 40,000 strokes per minute. Bitvae says the D2 removes up to seven times more stains than brushing with a manual toothbrush. They say the “sonic technology gently pulses fluid between the teeth and along the gum line for a gentle and effective cleaning.”
My previous toothbrush was an ultrasonic-type and I’ve grown to really like the way they leave my teeth feeling afterwards.
The D2 has five cleaning modes that vary the speed of the bristles. The modes are:
Clean — for daily cleaning
White — for stain removal
Polish — for brighter teeth
Soft — for those with sensitive teeth
Gum Care — for improving gum health
You press the power button to cycle through the modes. Whichever mode you choose will be used going forward until you decide to change it. There is a built-in timer that pauses the brush briefly every 30 seconds so you can know when to move to another area of your mouth.
The D2 runs on a rechargeable battery through an included USB cable. I wish the port on the D2 was a USB-C port, but it is not. The D2 uses a small barrel-shaped connector, so you have to use the included USB cable and you’d better not lose it.
Battery life is great. I’ve not had to recharge it in almost six weeks of use. There is a small LED that flashes red when it is time to recharge.
The D2 ships with eight replacement heads in the box, which get you through at least two years.
The Bitvae D2 lists for $39.99, but it is currently on sale for less at Amazon.com. It comes in several colors.
I’ve been very happy with the performance of the D2, although I do find it to be a bit lighter than I expected. Battery life has exceeded my expectations. I do wish it came with a travel case, but I’m sure that would bump up the price.
Bitvae R2 Electric Toothbrush
The R2 is a brush with a small round head that rotates back and forth to clean your teeth.
Bitvae says the R2 removes four times more plaque than manual toothbrushes. It has five modes for various oral care needs:
Clean
Sensitive
White
Gum Care
Tongue
The R2 has separate buttons for power and changing modes. The unit weighs more than the D2 and it feels more substantial in the hand.
It has a visible pressure sensor to protect your gums. It will light up a red LED light when the brush senses you are using too much pressure.
The R2 uses a standard USB-C cable to charge. A three-hour charge will power the brush for more than 30 days. The charging cable is included, but a USB charger is not. My wife has recharged it once during the first six weeks of use.
The R2 comes with six daily cleaning heads and two gum care heads and a head cover. It also includes a travel case.
My wife likes the size and weight of the R2, and she likes how it cleans, but she does have one complaint. She says the way she grips the handle causes her to accidentally press the mode change button.
The Bitvae R2 lists for $59.99, but it’s on sale right now at Amazon.com.
Bitvae C2 Water Flosser
I have to admit, I’ve never used a water flosser, but I’ve always been intrigued.
The C2 is a hand-held rechargeable water flosser that squirts water wherever you point it.
The C2 Water Flosser is really easy to use. You charge it up, fill it with water and press the button to begin.
It is easy to fill and the 10-ounce detachable water tank is large enough for a sixty second cleaning with some to spare. It is also easy to empty.
The rechargeable battery can last up to 40 days in the lowest pressure mode. It has three water pressure settings (30 psi to 100 psi). It comes with six replaceable nozzles and one tongue scraper nozzle. I’m not sure how long you’re supposed to use a nozzle before changing it out. They don’t look like they’d wear out.
The act of squirting high-pressure water into your mouth is bound to make a bit of a mess. To move it around your teeth and gums, you need to have your mouth open (somewhat).
I’ve figured out the shower is a great place to use the water flosser, so I keep it on a high shelf with my shampoo. It is IPX7 waterproof for use in the shower.
As I said, I’ve never been a regular water flosser, although I do use floss picks. The water flosser does make pretty quick work of keeping my teeth and gums clean.
The C2 lists for $59.99, but it is currently on sale for less at Amazon.