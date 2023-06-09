It has been a long time since my wife and I lived in a home with carpeting.
We rent, and the last three homes we’ve rented all had 100% hard surface flooring — a mix of wood and tile.
Our go-to vacuum for the last 15 years has been a refurbished Dyson DC07 upright and it still performs really well.
Because we don’t have carpet, we like to do quick cleanups with a cordless vacuum — a Dyson V15 Detect — that currently lists for $649.
For the last month, I’ve been testing a mid-priced cordless vacuum, the Proscenic P12 ($399 list, but currently on sale at Amazon for $199, or as low as $139 if you have Amazon Prime). The P12 is a nice mid-priced vacuum.
Features
The P12 does not come with as many attachments as my Dyson, but it does come with an anti-tangle roller brush for hard floors and rugs, a crevice tool and a dust brush.
The P12 has one nice feature my Dyson does not have — the dust tube that extends from the head down to the floor roller is adjustable. The tube extends from 17 inches to 27 inches, which is helpful if you are short. It is also helpful if you want to use the other attachments to clean up near the ceiling.
The anti-tangle roller brush has a V-shaped bristle configuration and an internal comb to clean itself as you use it.
The roller brush also has a strip of very bright green LED lights that work to illuminate the dust and dirt on your floor. My Dyson has a similar green light and I really like how much it helps see the dust by lighting it up from floor-level.
The P12’s 400-watt motor spins at up to 80,000 RPM.
The dustbin holds 1.2 liters and empties easily with one button.
The head has five stages of filtration, including two HEPA filters, which capture 99.99% of dust particles, according to Proscenic.
The HEPA filters are washable and replaceable.
The P12 ships with one battery, which can be charged by itself or in the vacuum. If you charge it in the vacuum, the large LED screen will show the charging percentage. The LED also shows the vacuum’s motor speed. There are four speeds. The trigger turns the motor on at speed 2. There is a button under the screen to change speeds.
At low speed, the battery should last for 60 minutes. It’ll last 40 minutes at speed two; 25 minutes at speed three and 13 minutes at max speed.
Recharging the battery takes about four hours and Proscenic says the battery will retain up to 80% of its charge after 300 charge cycles.
The P12 ships with a wall mount that lets you hang it between cleanings. This is nice because it won’t stand up by itself. The wall mount also has spots to store the two accessories.
In use
The P12 was very easy to use. The floor cleaner and other cleaning accessories can be used with or without the extension tube. They click into place and are nice and tight during use.
The motor isn’t exactly whisper quiet, but it is a vacuum with a very fast motor. Proscenic says the motor runs at an average of 70 decibels, which matches my decibel testing. It runs at 65 decibels at the lowest speed and 75 decibels at max speed.
I do most of the gadget testing for these reviews, but sometimes my wife will give her thoughts. She did note the P12 seemed a lot quieter than our Dyson.
The accessories are limited, but this is not a high-priced vacuum. Still, I wish it had a furniture cleaning head, even if it was only available as a separate purchase.
The suction was more than sufficient for our hard floors. We do have a few small rugs, and I had to kick up to speeds three and four to pick up all the dirt.
The green light will make you rethink the dirt level on your floors. Depending on your floor surface and color, not all dust is visible until you shine a bright light on it.
The P12’s cleaning ability matches the Dyson, although it does come with fewer accessories.
At the end of the day, the P12 is a great vacuum and while I can’t say how long it will be on sale at Amazon, but it is a bargain at that price.