For several years now, Samsung has maintained two models of flagship phones, the Galaxy S and the Galaxy Note.
They are both great phones, but you had to decide whether you were a Galaxy S person or a Galaxy Note person.
The choice usually came down to whether or not you like to use a stylus.
The Note series’ main feature has been an on-board stylus for handwriting on the screen or just navigating around in the phone’s interface.
Every year, Samsung would release a new Galaxy S and then a few months later, it would introduce a new Galaxy Note.
Actually, in the last few years there have been multiple Galaxy S phones.
For instance, this year we have the Galaxy S22, the S22+ and the S22 Ultra (big, bigger and biggest).
The Note hadn’t been updated since the Note 20, introduced back in 2020.
Both flagship phones had top-of-the-line features but a slightly different design, and of course, the Note had the S-Pen stylus.
The days of two separate Samsung flagship lines are over, but I don’t think anyone will be upset.
Bye bye, Note?
The S22 Ultra looks strikingly like the Note 20 with rounded sides and a built-in stylus, and now the S22 Ultra has all of the S-Pen features that made the Note unique.
In my product briefing with Samsung, I asked the obvious question: Is the S22 Ultra taking the Note’s place, and the answer is yes.
So Galaxy S customers who want the biggest screen and the Galaxy Note fans who want the S-Pen can all be happy with the same phone.
I should add that Samsung has been working toward this with S-Pen support in last year’s Galaxy S21 Ultra and the Z Fold 3, but neither of those phones came with an S-Pen.
S-Pen
The Galaxy S22 Ultra’s S-Pen comes with all the handwriting and note taking features of the Note 20. The pen works via Bluetooth, but it is paired out of the box and charges when it’s in its storage silo inside the phone.
One fun feature of the S-Pen is that the phone actually makes noises when you’re writing. The scratching sound of a pencil writing on paper can be faintly heard from the phone’s speakers when you use the stylus.
Cameras
Samsung is known for pushing its camera designs forward, and this year it introduced a new tech feature and a new word to describe it: nightography.
As you might guess, the S22 Ultra has a very good camera setup for low-light photos.
It has four camera lenses protruding from the back of the phone’s case. Understated is the word I would use to describe it.
The camera design is different, but the camera hardware is largely the same as the S21 Ultra.
The four cameras include two wide angles and two telephotos.
The wide angles are a 108-megapixel wide angle and a 12MP ultra-wide camera.
The telephotos are a 10MP 3x optical zoom and a 10MP 10x optical zoom.
As for nightography (I like that word), it refers to shooting low-light photos that rely on a combination of hardware and software to produce the image.
Cameras collect light through their lenses and image sensors. Larger sensors collect more light, and Samsung is using 2.4 micrometer sensors in the main camera.
Samsung is also using a new coating on the lens that it calls the “super clear lens” to reduce lens flare.
According to Samsung, nightography uses enhanced artificial intelligence powered by a new NPU (neural processing unit) to help let in more light, draw out more detail and capture colors to make your images pop, even in the dark.
Nightography works best using the main (108MP) wide angle or the 40MP selfie camera.
To get the best results, hold the phone as still as possible, as the camera will take multiple images over a few seconds and then the processor will combine the best parts of those images to produce the final picture.
The results were very impressive.
One other camera software feature I want to mention is the object eraser, which lets you erase things in your photos.
This kind of photo manipulation usually involves an expensive program like Adobe Photoshop. The object eraser in the S22 Ultra does a fair job if you want to remove a simple object from a static background, like removing a piece of trash from a lawn, but it is much less successful with objects that are in front of complex backgrounds.
Specs
The S22 Ultra is anchored by a beautiful 6.8-inch Quad HD+ Dynamic AMOLED display. The screen has 1,750 nits of brightness and has a dynamic refresh rate from 1-120 Hertz.
The frame is made of aluminum, and the front and back glass is made from Corning’s latest Gorilla Glass Victus+. It is IP68 dust- and water-resistant.
It has an in-screen fingerprint reader and facial recognition to unlock. Both worked very quickly and without hesitation.
The Ultra has a 5,000 milliamp-hour battery with 45-watt super-fast charging. It also has fast wireless charging and reverse wireless charging.
Storage configurations range from 128 gigabytes up to one terabyte.
It ships with Android 12 running on a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor with eight or 12 GB of RAM.
It has the latest Wi-Fi 6e and Bluetooth 5.2. The sync/charge port is USB-C 3.2.
The Ultra has sub6 and mmWave 5G.
Pricing and availability
The S22 Ultra goes on sale on Feb. 25 (you can preorder now), and it is available in Phantom Black, Phantom White, Green and Pink Gold.
Prices start at $1,199 for the 128 GB model. If you preorder from Samsung before Feb. 24, it’s offering a free storage bump from 128 GB to 256 GB, or from 256 GB to 512GB. See Samsung’s website for details.
If you’d like to get your hands on a S22 Ultra before you buy, a new Samsung Experience store is opening at Stonebriar Center on Feb. 18.
Every major carrier and the usual electronics stores will be offering the S22 Ultra. Check with your carrier or store for on-sale times and preorder and pricing details.
Conclusions
If I had to pick an Android phone to replace my iPhone 13 Pro Max, it would definitely be the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra.
It has everything I look for in a phone.
There’s a great, big screen with a great processor and the option of a ton of storage.
The fact that the S-Pen is included is an added bonus.
The Ultra’s cameras are every bit as nice as my iPhone’s cameras, and while both phones do facial recognition, only the Ultra still has a fingerprint sensor, which is great for unlocking while wearing a mask.
If you are in the Android ecosystem, and you can spend the money for a top-tier phone, the S22 Ultra is now the one to beat.
Pros: Great screen, S-Pen, flagship features
Cons: Expensive, but that’s not really a con.
Bottom line: Great phone, especially if you can take advantage of trade-ins and preorder deals.
Jim Rossman writes for The Dallas Morning News. He may be reached at jrossman@dallasnews.com