Milwaukee, WI (53187)

Today

Cloudy with rain and snow. High 37F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 60%..

Tonight

Cloudy with snow showers becoming a steady accumulating snow later on. Low 28F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches.