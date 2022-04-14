If you’re an Android phone manufacturer and your name isn’t Samsung, Google or Motorola, you have to make a splash in other ways to get attention.
OnePlus has been trying to gain market share for the last decade by being known as a manufacturer that creates flagship-level phones that cost less than the competition.
And it has worked.
The company has a loyal and growing customer base, but it could certainly use more name recognition.
Starting last year, it began a multi-year collaboration with Hasselblad, the noted Swedish camera maker, to put Hasselblad cameras in OnePlus Pro phones.
This year, the second-generation Hasselblad camera system is the centerpiece of the new OnePlus 10 Pro.
About those cameras
The three Hasselblad cameras on the OnePlus 10 Pro include wide angle, ultra-wide and telephoto, and they are capable of shooting in 10-bit color.
That might not mean a lot to most people, but OnePlus says its cameras can process 64 times more color than other smartphones that have 8-bit cameras.
If that weren’t enough, the OnePlus 10 Pro captures photos using the DCI-P3 color gamut, which offers 25% more color coverage than other smartphones.
These are fancy ways of saying that the cameras capture more colors and produce pictures that look better than the competition’s.
The 50-megapixel ultrawide camera has a 150-degree field of view that captures some interesting shots. The default view of the ultrawide is 110 degrees, but you can enable 150-degree mode in the camera’s settings.
The main camera has an exclusive 48MP Sony sensor to capture 10 bits of color.
The telephoto camera has an 8MP sensor with a 3.3x optical zoom, with the option of a 30x digital zoom with a new “super resolution algorithm” that OnePlus says inproves the clarity of photos shot with digital zoom.
The camera application has a mode called Hasselblad Pro that can be used with all three cameras. It allows the photographer to have almost total control over all the settings involved in taking a picture.
Hasselblad Pro also enables taking photos in 12-bit RAW format, which captures more information and greater dynamic range.
RAW is not a format many people use. It’s a professional format that creates files that are much larger and must be processed by an app like Adobe Photoshop before they can be saved as a JPG.
The 32MP selfie camera offers double the megapixels and a 27% wider field of view over last year’s OnePlus 9 series.
New photo looks
Hasselblad Pro also includes some default “color styles” called Serenity, Radiance and Emerald that were created by three noted photographers who work with Hasselblad.
According to OnePlus, Serenity captures the look and feel of fashion photographer Yin Chao and is for portraits.
Radiance re-created photographer Ben Thomas’ style of hyperreality, resulting in stylized shots made to be shared (think Instagram).
Emerald, from wildlife photographer David Peskens, is perfect for landscape shots.
These modes all have their place, but you won’t want to leave them on all the time.
Video
The OnePlus 10 Pro has a Movie mode that allows the shooter to adjust ISO, shutter speed and white balance before and during filming.
The smartphone can record 4K video at 120 frames per second and 8K video at 24 fps.
There is also a dual video view that can record from the front and rear cameras at the same time.
Specs
The OnePlus 10 Pro has a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a 120 Hertz dynamic refresh rate that can adjust the screen refresh rate between 1 and 120 times per second, as needed.
This dynamic refresh mode can add up to 1.5 more hours of battery life over last year’s model.
The screen has dual color calibration, meaning it will provide more accurate colors at 100 and 500 nits of brightness. Colors will look more accurate in lower brightness settings.
The screen has a maximum resolution of 3,216 by 1,440 pixels for a pixel density of 525 pixels per inch.
It is covered with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus.
The phone runs on a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 CPU with 8 gigabytes of RAM and 128 GB of storage.
It has a five-layer 3D passive cooling system to keep everything inside running efficiently.
Biometrics include an in-display fingerprint sensor and facial unlock.
The charge/sync port is USB-C 3.1.
There is a 5,000 milliamp-hour battery, which can be fast-charged with a 65W wired charger or a 50W wireless charger.
With the included 65W charger, the phone can go from zero to 100% charge in just 34 minutes.
The phone will ship with Android 12 and OxygenOS 12.1. OnePlus says users will get the next three Android updates (up to Android 15).
Communication options include 5G, Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2.
Dimensions of the 10 Pro are 6.4 by 2.9 by 0.33 inches, and it weighs 7.09 ounces.
Pricing and availability
The OnePlus 10 Pro is available in one configuration, 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage, and it will cost $899.
Pre-orders begin March 31, and sales begin April 14.
The phone will be available in black or green and you can order from oneplus.com, tmobile.com or Best Buy.
Conclusions
OnePlus really wants the 10 Pro to stand out as a smartphone with top-tier cameras, and it has succeeded.
The competition is the iPhone 13 Pro Max, which I own, and the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, which I tested a few weeks ago.
The cameras in the 10 Pro are on par with Apple and Samsung’s best offerings.
I think OnePlus has done a great job keeping the 10 Pro’s price down while keeping the features competitive.
OnePlus isn’t a brand you see advertising on TV like Apple and Samsung, but if you are not hung up on names, the 10 Pro will not disappoint.
Pros: Speedy processor, Hasselblad cameras, not overpriced.
Cons: International versions of the 10 Pro have more RAM and storage.
Bottom line: You get flagship cameras and features for less money. There’s lots to like here.
Jim Rossman writes for The Dallas Morning News. He may be reached at jrossman@dallasnews.com.