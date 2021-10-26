I enjoy testing robot vacuums, but before the testing can commence, I have to spend an hour getting the floors ready.
The general state of our living room floors can be a bit cluttered. Our living room has an exercise bike, coffee table, cords, an umbrella stand and furniture including end tables, a sofa and chairs.
The floor itself is wood, but the entryway is tile, and there’s about a half inch difference in height.
To give a robot vacuum a fighting chance, I have to straighten up the floor, get cables and cords out of the way and move out boxes of things I’m reviewing.
The vacuum I’m reviewing this week is the Neabot NoMo Q11 ($599.99), which looks a lot like other robot vacuums you’ve seen but has a charging station that is unlike any I have seen.
The base not only charges the vacuum, it auto-empties the dust and debris from the vacuum and stores it in a bag in the base. This is a very nice feature that keeps you from having to empty the dust bin after every use or two. Neabot says the bin in the charger can hold about 30 days’ worth of dirt, depending on home size and floor conditions.
Features
The Q11 doesn’t just pingpong around the floor hoping to get to every spot.
It uses LiDAR technology to make a 3D scan to map your home’s rooms. Once it maps things out, it starts a very methodical cleaning run. Once it finishes a room, it can move on to the next room and the next until it can’t find any more rooms to clean.
The vacuum is smart enough to come back to the base when it needs a recharge.
You can see the map of your home’s layout and the route the vacuum took in each room to clean.
The suction is very strong. Neabot says the Q11 has 4,000Pa of suction power. Pa stands for Pascal Pressure Units, which measures atmospheric pressure.
The vacuum has a 5,200-milliamp hour battery that will run for 150 minutes before recharging, which can take up to six hours.
Neabot says the Q11 has a cleaning rate of 91%, which seems right after my testing. It isn’t perfect, but it’s as good as any I’ve tested.
Besides vacuuming, the Q11 has an optional wet mop feature.
The vacuum is just 3.4 inches tall, so it was able to clean under my sofa and chairs and even my TV cabinet.
It has a rotating brush to coax dirt and debris from corners so they get sucked up by the Q11′s brush. The vacuum adjusts the suction for different types of flooring. When it moves from a hard floor to carpet, it increases the suction power.
It has a four-beam obstacle avoidance system that accurately notices and avoids things like chair legs.
As my wife and I were watching it do its initial cleaning, she asked whether I was going to move a ceramic umbrella stand. No need — the Q11 stopped about half an inch short and steered around it.
The Q11 never touched most obstacles. It just approached them, stopped, moved around and kept going.
Setup
The Q11 is pretty much ready to go out of the box.
Unpack the vacuum and base and find a convenient place to plug in the base, which is about the size of a small trash can.
There is a QR code on the instruction sheet that you scan with your smartphone that takes you to the app store to download the Neabot app.
You’ll run through a quick wizard to give the Q11 your Wi-Fi credentials.
You’ll need to charge the vacuum before using it. Set it down on the floor in front of the base and press the charge button. The vacuum will power on and dock itself in the charger. There are voice responses for each step, so the Q11 will say “charging” when it is settled on the charger.
First cleaning
You can initiate cleaning from the app, or you can just pick up the vacuum, take it to a room you’d like cleaned and press the power button.
The vacuum will find the outer edges of the room and then start vacuuming back and forth like a lawn mower. It covered the room very nicely. I did run a second cleaning cycle to see how well it remembered the room, and it did the job much faster the second time.
When the cleaning is finished, the Q11 announces that it’s returning to base. Sometimes it had problems and just wandered around the room until it got tired of looking and announced that it couldn’t find the charger.
Then I’d pick it up and place it in front of the charger and press the charge button on top of the vacuum and it would dock itself.
Once docked, the base sucks the dirt from the vacuum’s dustbin. The dirt transfer is the loudest part of the process, but it only lasts 10 seconds or so.
My house has some room-to-room transitions that are a little tall. The Q11 can travel over rises of up to 2 centimeters, so it couldn’t make the climb from my living room to the dining room. I had to lift it up and move it from room to room, which was fine with me.
Mopping
The dust bin is equipped with a 300-milliliter water tank.
You can fill the tank and attach a mopping pad to the bottom of the Q11 and the floors will be swept and wet-mopped at the same time.
There are three wetness settings that allow more or less water to be released onto the pad.
The Q11 does a pretty good job mopping, which you can see when you check the pad.
It also does a good job of not leaking water.
You can set no-mop zones in the app, but I tended to only attach the mop and fill the tank when I actually wanted mopping. I didn’t let it carry around water when I just wanted it to vacuum.
The mop pad doesn’t scrub the floors, so if you have spots that need elbow grease, you’ll need to do those yourself.
During the mopping run, I tried spraying some dirty areas of the kitchen tile with a surface cleaner, which helped.
The mopping is more for maintenance. It’s best to start out with a clean floor and let the Q11 maintain it.
App
The Neabot app is easy to set up and use.
You can use the app to initiate the cleaning and to see the mapping and set zones for no vacuuming or mopping.
The app can store up to three maps, which means it can map up to a three-story house.
The Q11 can’t climb stairs, but if you carry it up and turn it on, it’s smart enough to know where it is and just take off cleaning.
You can set schedules so it can clean while you are away and specify which rooms you’d like cleaned.
Conclusions
Overall, I was pleased with the cleaning ability of the Q11. It was quite good at mapping rooms and cleaning around obstacles. The mopping was about as good as you could hope for with this type of system.
I wish it were better at finding its way back to the charger on a more consistent basis, but maybe software updates will fix that.
The cost is also significant. The $599 price puts it in the same ballpark as Dyson’s Big Ball Animal Allergy vacuum, which is an upright model.
Those are different types of vacuums, of course, but the Q11 cost is in the same category as a very nice Dyson. Then again, the Dyson can’t clean my floors while I’m at work.
Pros: Good mapping and cleaning; wet mopping; self-emptying bin.
Cons: Long charge time; trouble finding its way home sometimes.
Bottom line: It is oddly satisfying to know the floors are being vacuumed while I’m out doing other things.