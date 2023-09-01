WAUKESHA — An 18-year-old who faces charges for having a loaded rifle near Waukesha North High School on April 14 had his bail amended in Waukesha County Circuit Court on Thursday.
Asahel Sa Id Ali, who pleaded not guilty and was bound over for trial, had his bail reduced from $250,000 to $25,000, according to online court documents. The stipulation is if cash bond is posted, Ali is not to be released until the court receives verification from law enforcement that there are no dangerous weapons/firearms/ ammunition in the home where he will reside.
Ali is to have no contact with any Waukesha County schools or their physical properties and any victims or witnesses in the criminal complaint.
Ali is not to possess any dangerous weapons/firearms. He is not to possess or consume any alcohol. He is not to use/possess any controlled substances without a valid prescription and take as prescribed. He is to comply with GPS monitoring through Wisconsin Community Services.
His next court date is Oct. 9. Last week the court found Ali competent to proceed, according to online court records.
Ali was charged with second-degree recklessly endangering safety, bail jumping, resist officer-substantial bodily harm/soft tissue injury, all felonies and misdemeanor endangering safety by use of a dangerous weapon. If convicted, he faces over 20 years in prison.
The Waukesha Police Department was dispatched to the area of Greenmeadow Drive on April 14 at 12:30 p.m. for a report of a suspicious person with a gun. The report was from two students at Waukesha North High School.
The students reported seeing a man with a gun near the school on their way back from lunch. They reported it to the school resource officer, who requested immediate police assistance, according to the criminal complaint.
That afternoon, after many officers responded to the school, Ali was found peeking behind his garage. He was taken into custody and searched. A 30round capacity magazine for a Stribog SP9A1 9 mm carbine was in his right front pants pocket. There was a casing from a fired bullet in Ali’s jacket pocket, the complaint said.
An officer collecting evidence discovered the casing from Ali’s pocket didn’t match the rounds in the magazine. Ali’s father said he had replaced the ammunition in the rifle but it’s likely that he didn’t replace the round in the chamber, the complaint said.
A witness said he was heading back to school from lunch and riding in the passenger seat of a car. He noticed a black male outside a garage wearing a pillowcase over his head with two holes cut out to see through.
The suspect was crouched down holding a rifle and pointing it toward Greenmeadow Drive. The victim thought it could be an airsoft gun but didn’t see any orange on it. It looked like the suspect was pointing at a squirrel.
A witness said he saw the same male wearing a pillowcase on his head and walking in the front yard of the home. He said the male was holding a rifle from its top and at one point the muzzle of the rifle was pointed toward Waukesha North, the complaint said.
Ali has a case currently pending in Milwaukee County for one count of taking or driving a car without the owner’s consent. He was allowed release on $1,000 bail, which was posted on Dec. 7.
The bail required that he not possess any dangerous weapons or firearms.