CEDARBURG — A warning to those suffering from the condition known as fear of missing out. This story may make you jittery with envy as it recounts the tale of a group of friends who took a childhood pastime and turned it into an annual gathering showered in boisterous laughter, storytelling, lots of hugs, trash talk, music, food and spirits.
What makes the annual Cedarburg Bocce Classic so extraordinary is its commitment to merriment. Dating back longer than Summer Sounds or Mel’s Pig Roast, the one-day tournament started before its founders even graduated high school and has continued annually to now include spouses and children.
“I think all of us have played in every tournament, save one or two,” tournament co-founder Tim Krings said of himself, Joe Dittman, John Herbst, Nate Paulus and a few others. “I kind of inherited organizational duties because I love bringing people together.”
It all started with a set of bocce balls found in the Cedarburg garage of Nick Neumann's parents in the summer of 1997. The group included Neumann, Krings, Joe Dittman and John Kyle Mueller.
The boys knew the basics of the game: bocce is played with eight large balls and one smaller target ball called the pallino. Two teams each get four large balls, which they roll or throw to hit the pallino. Whichever team gets theirs closest to the pallino gets the points.
But that’s where the friends’ knowledge of bocce ended. Instead of looking up the rules of scoring, they created their own system.
A lot of bocce ball was played that summer of 1997, in Neumann’s backyard and on the lawn in front of Cedarburg City Hall. When they weren’t playing, they were thinking about playing.
Dittman and Herbst actually devised the idea of a tournament while they were working at the former Cedarburg Lumber.
Meanwhile, a couple friends who worked at the former Barth’s at the Bridge found some old bowling trophies in the attic. They got permission to take them and repurposed them as tournament awards because, Krings said, the trophy figurine holding a ball could easily have been a bocce award.
The first annual Cedarburg Bocce Classic was held that August, before everyone went off to college. Krings guesses that there were about 25 participants.
“We had T-shirts made and everything,” he said. “It was pretty legit for a bunch of 17- and 18-year-olds.”
The annual tournament has moved around Cedarburg over the years. They outgrew the City Hall lawn and moved to Cedar Creek Park, and have since settled into Zeunert Park on one Saturday each September. They can also now afford to have trophies specially made for the event.
The number of players is always 32 because of the bracket design, Krings said. There are no teams — every player for themselves.
“To kick the tourney off, we have a ceremonial First Pea, tossed by the previous year’s winner,” Krings said. “We settled on three courts of simultaneous action, so the next three hours consist of people playing bocce, people watching people play bocce, people keeping score of bocce games, people chasing little kids off the courts, people reminiscing about previous tourneys, etc.”
When they are down to the final four players, a special tension-inducing song list created by Krings is played.
Like the victor of golf’s Masters Tournament, the Bocce Classic champion is donned in a green jacket during the awards ceremony.
And while the tournament is not open to the public, that doesn’t mean they don’t get lots of strangers stopping by to see what all of the fun is about.
“The senior citizens all loved it,” Krings said. “One time at Cedar Creek Park we had a local news crew approach us, and we were pretty excited, but it turns out they were just asking for directions to something else that was happening in Cedarburg that day.”
Neumann, whose garage launched the quarter century of fun, participated for about 10 years before moving to the Pacific Northwest, Krings said. The last time Neumann attended was at the 20th anniversary event.
“That was a special one,” Krings said. “Brandon Herbst volunteered to wear all 20 shirts — from the previous years’ tourneys — at the same time, and then take off a shirt at a time as we discussed what we remembered about that year. We were gonna do something similar for the 25th anniversary, but A. it’s hard to wear 25 shirts at once and B. There were some key people who weren’t able to make it this year, so we didn’t want to make them feel like they missed something too special.”