MILWAUKEE — The Bartolotta Restaurants with many locations across the greater Milwaukee area are looking to fill hundreds of positions for its newly reopened and soon-to-reopen restaurants.
Candidates will be able to apply and be interviewed at two upcoming hiring fairs.
One job fair will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at The Italian Community Center, 631 E. Chicago St., Milwaukee.
The organization will be filling positions at Ristorante Bartolotta dal 1993; Bartolotta’s Lake Park Bistro; Mr. B’s – A Bartolotta Steakhouse in Brookfield and Mequon; Bacchus; Harbor House; Joey Gerard’s — a Bartolotta Supper Club; Bartolotta’s at Kohl’s; and the Bartolotta catering facilities.
The open positions include cook, pastry cook, prep cook, lead butcher, butcher, dishwasher, server (front and back), lead bartender, bar back, restaurant captain, food runner, maintenance, sommelier, steward; banquet captain and banquet server.
Many jobs begin are trainee/entry level, while others require seasoned experience. People are encouraged to come prepared with a resume/cover letter and dress for a job interview.