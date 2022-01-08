WAUKESHA COUNTY — The end of every year brings many changes, and for some municipalities in Waukesha County this year, one such change was with garbage pickup providers.
At the start of 2022, Brookfield, Summit, New Berlin and the Village of Waukesha opted to end their contracts with Waste Management, the company that bought previous garbage collector Advanced Disposal in 2020.
These municipalities saw their contracts with Waste Management end when 2021 ended. The reason for the switch varied by municipality. Dave Ament, the mayor of New Berlin, said his city terminated their ongoing contract with Waste Management after the company missed numerous garbage pickup days, did not communicate with residents and didn’t address problems despite the city’s concerns.
“In the end, we were seeing little to no progress,” Ament said.
Tom Grisa, director of public works in Brookfield, said the reason Brookfield opted to switch to a new provider at the start of the year was primarily because Waste Management’s contract bid wasn’t competitive for the services that the city wanted.
Jack Riley, Summit village president, said this also influenced Summit’s decision. He noted, though, that the village had been receiving complaints from residents about Waste Management’s performance especially during the final weeks of its contract last year.
“Waste Management kind of left us high and dry,” Riley said.
Lynn Morgan, a public affairs manager for Waste Management’s upper Midwest region, said these issues were primarily caused by the ongoing labor shortage.
Ament said, however, that Waste Management’s issues shouldn’t have become the city’s concern.
“In the end, that’s not our problem,” Ament said.
And since New Berlin, Brookfield, the Village of Waukesha and Summit have transitioned to new companies, things have become less stinky for residents.
New Berlin is now in a 5-year contract with John’s Disposal, Summit and Brookfield both switched to Green For Life, and the Village of Waukesha is now using LRS for its garbage pick up.
Representatives from all four municipalities said the newly contracted companies have been picking up all the garbage left by Waste Management with minimal delays .
“Guys are working 12-hour shifts,” Grisa said.
Waste Management still has contracts in multiple municipalities in Waukesha County, including but not limited to Waukesha, Menomonee Falls, Pewaukee and the Town of Lisbon.
Jeff Knutson, Pewaukee village president, said many of the issues they were experiencing with Waste Management more recently have been resolved.
“Service has been much, much better, no issues in the last few months other than (some small sporadic issues) every once in awhile,” he said.
Waukesha Administrator Kevin Lahner said although they were also previously having issues with Waste Management, things more recently have stabilized and returned close to normal, with only a few issues here and there. Waukesha’s contract with Waste Management ends in 2025.
To date, Waste Management has been fined more than approximately $65,000 for service issues by the city of Waukesha — with the majority of issues occurring particularly in July, August and September, Lahner said.
City Engineer Alex Damien said that in October, November and December issues improved greatly, although still not perfect.
“Globally, this year has not been good and I think that Waste Management has recognized that and works with us to address our issues as quickly as (they can),” Lahner said.