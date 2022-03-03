$120 million redevelopment coming to Town of Brookfield

TOWN OF BROOKFIELD — Wimmer Communities is planning a $120 million redevelopment of the Northeast Quadrant of Bluemound and Barker Roads, which includes hotels and apartments, according to Wimmer Communities.
Poplar Creek Town Center will have the Marriott Center, which will include two Marriott hotels — a Courtyard and a Residence Inn.
Both hotels will offer fitness and office facilities, an indoor pool, and rooftop lounge.
There will be 30,000 square feet of retail and dining space on the ground floor, the developer said.
Five residential buildings will offer amenities such as a golf simulator, billiards room and event space. The former Motel 6, Bullwinkle’s, Quality Inn, Elite Fitness, and Mallards Landing properties will be demolished.
Bullwinkle’s will move to 18900 S. Bluemound Road in April, according to a sign posted on the building.
Brookfield Town Administrator Tom Hagie said a public hearing about the project will be held March 29.