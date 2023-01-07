NEW BERLIN — The city will hold a public hearing on Monday for a 134-foot AT&T cell tower to be located on National Avenue between 128th and 130th Streets.

The proposal details a 125-foot pole with a 9-foot lightning rod on top. City staff says that this proposal meets city plans and zoning.

“This site is located in a portion of New Berlin where AT&T wireless network coverage has been deemed to be inadequate,” a memo from AT&T to the city says. “Construction of the tower and the addition of AT&T equipment will improve voice and data services to AT&T customers in the area as well as providing service to first responders through FirstNet.”

The Plan Commission meeting will be held at 6 p.m. in the City Hall Council Chambers, 3805 S. Casper Drive.

Last fall, an AT&T cell tower was proposed near downtown Menomonee Falls and rejected as the village said it did not fit the vision for the downtown area.

On Tuesday at 6 p.m., the New Berlin Common Council will meet to discuss items from the Plan Commission, Board of Public Works and Utility and Finance Committees, among others, according to the agenda.

