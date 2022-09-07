MENOMONEE FALLS — Developers are proposing a subdivision of 168 single-family homes in the southwest portion of Menomonee Falls, 57 fewer lots than initially proposed in July when the Plan Commission said the development’s density didn’t match what the city had envisioned.
The Plan Commission will discuss a revised plan on Tuesday, Sept. 13.
The 133.4 acres to be discussed sit between Marcy Road and One Mile Road, just south of Silver Spring Drive.
The revised concept consists of curved streets with a few cul-de-sacs, as well as green space between some clusters of homes.
The subdivision is split into three sections: Cranes Crossing North, which will connect to the Cranes Crossing subdivision; homes in this sections will have lots of about a half acre.
Quiet Woods West and Quiet Woods East will have lots a few hundred square feet smaller. There will be a “clubhouse amenity area” in Quiet Woods East.
The developers, Carity Land Corp, previously proposed a 225-unit development, with 81 single-family homes and 72 duplexes, but upon reviewing the proposal, commission staff said they could not support the plan.
City documents show the land is classified for low-density residential and the duplexes did not match the city’s comprehensive plan.
“We believe the duplex units would be shortsighted and not fit into the long range development of the plan,” commission staff wrote.
The commission will meet at 6:30 p.m. on Sept. 13 in room 2245 of Village Hall, W156-N8480 Pilgrim Road.