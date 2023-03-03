MILWAUKEE — The Wisconsin Black Chamber of Commerce is looking to start 3,000 new black businesses statewide with the “The 3,000 Black Business Challenge.”
Chamber CEO Ruben Hopkins came up with the concept.
“I started the Chamber 16 years ago, due to the need for economic development in the black community. This past week, we committed to deposit $1 million into the state’s 99-year-old, only black-owned bank, Columbia Savings and Loan. Our mission is to make black people the largest employer of black people, and in order to do that, we need to create a lot more businesses in our community,” said Hopkins in a statement.
The nearly 1,000 members of the Wisconsin Black Chamber of Commerce are offered strategic networking, workshops, financial education, bank partnerships and more.
For more information, visit https://bit.ly/3J8J33p.