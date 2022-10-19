A bevy of board games

BROOKFIELD — With over 100 board games (and counting), Beyond the Board in Brookfield hopes to bring an alternative night out, centered around the owners‘ interest in such games.
“My big goal has been to give introverted people, or even as you get older you might want to go out to have a drink with friends and have a nice time out that isn’t a movie, that isn’t a bar, but gives you the place to connect and socialize,” said co-owner Alex Sharp.
Beyond the Board, located at 1780 W. Bluemound Road in Brookfield, offers both food and beverages, but Sharp said that he wanted to create a space centered around the games, as opposed to a restaurant that just has them.
“It’s like a pool hall but for board games is how I’ve described it,” Sharp said.
Guests can pay per person per hour to have access to the entire library of games; current rates are $4 for one hour or $10 for three.
“What we aim to do with this is create a space where people can get together, play board games, meet other people who like board games and also have lunch, if you wanted to have that experience too,” Sharp said.
The menu consists of pizzas and subs made to order, as well as snacks like mozzarella sticks or garlic bread.
Sharp said he was inspired by a similar establishment in Winnipeg, Canada that he and his then-fiancée, who is now his wife, visited. He came back wishing there was something similar here.
Sharp has always been into games, but really started playing board games almost 10 years ago with a group of friends, one of whom is co-owner Justin Lewis.
“Most of the collection (of games), I wanna say 60% of it, was actually stuff we owned that was taking up space in the house,” Sharp said.
The wall-to-wall shelves of games include common games like Apples to Apples and rarer finds like a $420 adult game called Kingdom Death.
Sharp’s favorite is a game called Dominion, a deck-building card game where players race to build a kingdom.
Beyond the Board, which opened Aug. 1, is still growing their collection of board games; they’ve collected the top 100 board games as listed by Board Game Geek and are currently working on filling the top 100 people’s choice for 2022, Sharp said. Each week they have a featured “game of the week.”
Despite his love for board games, Sharp, who currently lives in Racine, said he did not plan on opening a business of his own. He has mostly worked in maintenance, most recently as the maintenance manager at Revela Foods, and used this experience to do most of the business’s renovations himself.
“I didn’t expect to (open a business), but it was one of those ‘can we do it? Can we do it before we have kids?’” said. “Let’s give it a shot. If it doesn’t work, at least we tried.”