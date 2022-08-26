OCONOMOWOC — 18 Acres Hospitality has found a new home at the Inn at Pine Terrace, which executive chef Chris Ghobrial plans to use as his base of operations for his food truck and for the private dining experiences he provides to clients. While 18 Acres Hospitality will not be the exclusive caterer to the recently renovated Inn at Pine Terrace, it will be the preferred choice.
Ghobrial co-owns and operates 18 Acres Hospitality with his wife, Annie, who is the executive pastry chef. The two have a long history of working together, having first met in culinary school and both being part of the kitchen team at Coco’s Seafood and Steakhouse in Oconomowoc before venturing out on their own.
While the partnership between the two businesses was just announced this week, Ghobrial hopes to begin hosting events at the inn as soon as the holiday season.
David Byczek, owner of the Inn at Pine Terrace, said he reached out to Ghobrial when he heard that he might need a new commercial kitchen to use for his hospitality business. Also, Byczek said he had been a fan of Ghobrial’s culinary creations at Coco’s.
It was only on July 1 that the Victorian mansion, 351 E. Lisbon Road, was reopened to guests by Byczek and Sydney Werner after undergoing redecorating and updates that cost more than $1 million. As part of the updates, a commercial kitchen was added to the house, as well as an expansive patio space, which Byczek said he hoped would be the site of special events.
Now, Ghobrial plans to do just that. He said he should be able to provide meals for up to 35 seated guests or 150 guests with a buffet-style service and outside.
“I want to be part of Oconomowoc,” Ghobrial said. “My whole base is in Lake Country.”
Ghobrial said he hopes both 18 Acres Hospitality and the Inn at Pine Terrace will be able to help each other grow through the partnership.
Byczek said the partnership is mutually beneficial as it will help for Ghobrial to have a permanent home kitchen for his business and it will be an advantage for the Inn to have a preferred caterer on site. It should also help both parties to increase revenue.
“We are trying to have (the inn) open to the community more, especially during the slower times,” Byczek said.
Events could range from cocktail dinners to family gatherings and weddings, Ghobrial said. What they all will have is handmade food that has a focus on fresh ingredients.
“I am 100% on board with a nature-to-table concept,” he said. What he likes to do is incorporate locally grown and raised ingredients to form a modern menu that is based on classical dishes.