OKAUCHEE — Gondola Bistro, Café, & Wine Bar, Italian cuisine, coffee and wine all in one, is making its way to Okauchee with plans to open in November.
Owner Michael Begler, previous owner of Enterprise Lighting in Waukesha, retired over a year ago and turned to the restaurant industry following his hobby of being a chef. Though he won’t be the chef of this restaurant, Begler has taken a number of cooking classes in both the U.S. and Italy.
Begler is not new to the restaurant industry. He owns a number of restaurants in Florida, a second home to his residence in the Town of Oconomowoc where he has resided for 25 years.
Begler’s Florida restaurants include Rosati’s Pizza, Blu Grotto Italian Ristorante, Misto Bar & Grill and Rossini’s Bistro & Café.
Seeing a need in the community, Begler joined a movement to make downtown Okauchee a destination for dining.
“I’m excited about being a part of this community and being a part of the rising community here,” said Begler. “I’m excited about the opportunity to bring our brands of Italian food to Okauchee, and I’m very excited about having a coffee place where people can come and gather.”
Begler began brainstorming ideas in mid-September. He went through the approval process with the town and county, receiving positive feedback, and was told the process would have a quick turnaround.
He is hoping to have a soft opening in three weeks, followed by and officially opening by Thanksgiving.
A dining destination
Begler said he joined a movement with neighboring establishments to fill some niches in the Okauchee area. The demand for a family-style, sit-down restaurant is high, along with the demand for a café and focused wine bar. The establishment will include it all.
He is working with Joe Hennes, co-owner of Smoke on the Water BBQ and co-owner and chef Bryant Johnson of Bryant’s On The Round in an effort to fill those niches in the community.
Gondola Bistro, Café, & Wine Bar, N50-W34959 Wisconsin Ave., will be partnering with Valentine Coffee, a Milwaukee-based coffee shop, to include local elements in their café.
“The whole community’s kind of rallying around, and they’re all very excited,” said Begler, adding that their Facebook page already has hundreds of followers. “There’s a sense of community here in Okauchee that’s got everybody working together to make it a destination for dining.”
The establishment’s unit will be separated into two rooms with the bistro on one side and the wine bar and café on the other. There is also a large, private meeting space in the back of the unit that will be available for event rentals and provide an accessible overflow space to seat up to 60 people.
The café and bar side will represent an Italian-modern feel: white, clean, warm but fresh and bright, according to Begler. The restaurant side will have an old-world feel to it with a 30-foot mural of Venice, Italy, painted by artist and muralist Stephan Heuel.
“Everyday the mural is evolving,” said Begler. “It’s really special.”
As the process continues, Begler has watched his restaurant develop into what he envisioned. And to add to his “high-energy” personality, according to Begler, he has gotten even more energy through the positive community responses and anticipations.
“An Italian restaurant here has been very well received; it was just overdue,” said Begler. “They’re excited about somebody investing into the community and taking time and money to pitch in to make this little town something special.” The establishment has already locked down on baristas, a general manager and a chef, Adam White, a group which Begler described as amazing young people who are all in for the business.