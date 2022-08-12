PEWAUKEE — Last school year was the first year Pewaukee High School felt the impacts of a nationwide problem: bus driver shortages. Superintendent Mike Cady believes that problem is growing.
“The bus driver shortage is something that I believe is a nationwide thing,” said Principal Brian Sniff. “But ultimately, finding bus drivers has been something that all of the schools that we partner with in the conference and across our state organizations have been struggling with. This isn’t unique to Pewaukee.”
This school year Sniff and Athletic Director Jeff Behrens are taking a different approach to solve the problem. The two will be getting their commercial driver’s licenses (CDL) today after taking their official bus driving test.
“Obtaining the CDL will give us an opportunity, if needed, to jump in and take an entire team to a contest,” said Behrens.
The solution came about this summer after Behrens and Sniff reflected on the challenges they faced last year.
GO Riteway transportation group, the bus company the school partners with, had enough drivers to staff the afternoon routes, but no additional drivers for students who needed to be transported to an athletic competition after school hours.
As a result, student-athletes were missing large chunks of the school day from leaving early so the bus companies could take them to their events and get back in time to do their daily routes.
If students couldn’t leave early, competition start times were pushed back, causing events to run later in the evening and making students miss out on sleep or time working on homework.
Sniff and Behrens drove athletic teams to events in large school vans on multiple occasions last year. According to Cady, there were times that they would have to get buses sent from other terminals in the region.
Happy to help
Though Sniff and Behrens have full-time jobs, they are willing to be an emergency go-to person when there are no other solutions.
“At the end of the day, we’re here to serve our students,” said Behrens. “Especially in my role, my job is to make sure that kids have all the opportunities available for them to be successful, to be active and to participate in school activities. By doing this, Mr. Sniff and I are creating one more solution, one more option where we can keep those opportunities intact.”
Along with being principal, Sniff also has a son who is a sophomore and is on the track and soccer teams.
“As a parent, I am already going to this event. If I have my CDL, I could drive the bus that would allow the track team to stay in school until the end of the day, leave at a normal time and get there when they need to get there,” said Sniff. “I’m happy to do this as long as it’s needed.”
With the start of the school year approaching, Cady expressed his appreciation for the staff that are stepping up.
“It reinforces to me that we’re fortunate to have hired good people who are really committed to giving our kids and families the experience that we want them to have,” said Cady. “I have tremendous respect for those two, no one asked them to do it, it was their own idea. I super appreciate those two gentlemen for stepping up in the way that they have.”
Pewaukee High School is fully staffed for all the regular routes they run during the day. Sniff is hoping parents will be encouraged to get their CDLs to drive students to events as well. GO Riteway transportation group will continue to seek drivers.