WAUKESHA — Every day for the past 40 years, Stephanie Olson, owner of Alterations Unlimited, 740 N. Grand Ave., has awakened excited. On Monday she was working on a red quinceañera dress as a customer came in asking for a shirt to be altered.
“To be honest, this is all I know. I’m 68 now,” Stephanie recounted, “I wake up every day and I am excited to go to work. How many people can say that?”
She got into the alterations business when she needed a good-paying job. Olson went to college to be an art teacher and worked at a fabric store. She started sewing as a child.
“I was talked into moving to Waukesha and open my own shop by my mom, stepmom and dad,” Olson said.
While working at a clothing store in Milwaukee, she learned about alterations.
“I learned in six months to do what I do now. It was amazing because I never went to school for it. I learned on my own,” she said.
Alterations Unlimited is celebrating 40 years of service in 2023. The business does clothing alterations, including prom dresses, bridesmaid dresses, gowns and more.
The business promises alterations are done in a week and never takes longer than that.
“Our team of ladies do an amazing job. We have the fastest turn around time, the best prices and excellent workmanship,” Olson said.
When Olson is away from the shop, she attends art shows throughout the state. From the Holy Hill Art Show to the Fire Fly Art Fair, Stephanie has been a fixture in the Wisconsin art community.
She creates wearable art such as a shirt made of men’s ties, an affinity scarf made from her dad’s ties and a sports jacket with different designs. Olson also took artwork children did for her from Donna Lexa Art Centers and used them on clothing. Her art business is Artwear by Stephanie.
Challenges and triumphs
Her most challenging projects are bridesmaid and prom dresses. It is always something different and two dresses are never alike. Sometimes a dress comes in that is three sizes too small or too big. She works her magic to satisfy the customer. Olson said customers come in looking sad because they think it can’t be done, but are amazed when it can.
“When we can do it, everyone is happy,” she said.
Olson added she loves a challenge. She recalled a very challenging assignment where a woman was running in the Ironman Marathon and was stung by a bee. The paramedics had to cut her shirt off her as she was allergic to bees. The woman got the torn-apart shirt back but needed someone to piece it back together.
“I had to put it back together and it was like a puzzle. I had to patchwork it back together. You couldn’t tell where it was all sewn back together. I gave it back to her and oh, she was so happy,” Olson said.
Throughout her time as Alterations Unlimited’s owner, Stephanie has faced different obstacles that others would have seen has insurmountable — including the COVID-19 pandemic.
While many businesses suffered hardships during the pandemic, Olson and her staff managed to stay afloat thanks to support from the community.
Customers continued to use her services, and their team was ready for the challenge. Alterations Unlimited also began sewing masks to donate for firefighters, police officers and more.
“We didn’t have to close. That kept us open,” Olson said.
She is grateful for her loyal customer base. Recently, she underwent shoulder replacement surgery and had to close the shop for three weeks. On the day she returned, there was a line of customers ready for Stephanie’s craftsmanship.
She still has her very first customer from 1983 who continues to use the business for his alteration needs. Olson has several customers who have been with her for decades.
“That is such a compliment. I just really love that,” she said.