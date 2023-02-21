MUSKEGO — When Eagle Park Brewing & Distilling Company says there’s something for everyone, they mean it. With a catalog of 520 beers alone, they’ve created a brewery that keeps customers coming back for new experiences. For those who prefer spirits, Eagle Park also has vodka, bourbon, gin, and liqueurs.
“Then I discovered I liked the hobby of home brewing and I started getting into that I ended up meeting my business partners Max and Jack Borgardt after I got back from college and we started doing that together,” said Jake Schinker, co-founder of Eagle Park Brewing & Distilling Company.
The Borgardts and Schinker were brought together by their shared interests, and out of that, Eagle Park was born.
“We’re all musicians, we like to drink beer together. We all have as many common points of interest, which kicked off our friendship really quickly,” said Schinker. “We all realized that we have this unique kind of skill set between all of us to make an actual brewery work. Rather than focus on our music we switched gears and went in and started that at the Lincoln House in Bayview. Which now has been home to four separate breweries.”
The popularity of Eagle Park grew and now they’ve got a location in Milwaukee, as well as Muskego. Muskego is where they do their spirit distilling.
“Spirits were added when we opened our Muskego facility. It was always something that we were passionate about. There’s a crossover in what we love about making beer, there’s a crossover in doing spirits as well,” said Schinker. “It was always kind of a plan of ours from the beginning, but we didn’t have a set date for when we wanted to start doing it.”
While they’ve now focused on their brewing and distilling, there are still subtle nods to their love of music showcased through musical references and band posters around their brewery and distillery.
“We have the influences of concert posters when you see the bright colors in screen print, that kind of aesthetic plays into what we do with our label art. It’s subtle influences across the board,” said Schinker.
What sets Eagle Park apart is that they are constantly expanding its beer and spirit recipes. Eagle Park introduces new beers, as well as brings back old favorites.
“We’re releasing new things all the time. I’d say our average is at least two beers a week. It used to be a lot smaller than that when we were at our smaller location, we’re just able to turn recipes a lot quicker,” said Schinker. “Now we’ve slowed down that innovation process, we have this big back catalog of beers that people have fallen in love with and it’s more fun to bring back the recipes that haven’t been around for years and make people excited about it again.”
Schinker said they think they have something that pretty much everyone can love.
“I think what we strive to do here is offer a unique experience. In most cases when you walk into a brewery they have a few different options, all of which are very traditional, you know what you’re getting into,” said Schinker. “Here we have something for everyone that we try to do. From white water to beer that tastes like a raspberry cheesecake and everything in between. That was a large part of adding the distillery as well. For those who don’t like beer, we have something for them as well.”