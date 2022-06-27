WAUKESHA — What started out as a way to raise money for her home country has become a growing side hustle for Patty Kolodziej, who quickly discovered there was a hunger for her homemade Polish kolaczki cookies and baked paczki doughnuts.
Born in Poland, but having immigrated to the Chicago area at 18 months old, Kolodziej wanted to support Poles who were helping Ukrainian refugees. Through her first sales, primarily to family and friends, she was able to raise $1,500 that she donated to the Polish Center of Wisconsin.
During that short time, Kolodziej realized that she really enjoyed making these classic Polish pastries and would like to explore the concept as a side hustle to make money to pay for her upcoming wedding and hopefully for a down payment on a house in Waukesha. Thus, she launched PK’s Pastries.
As an ER nurse at the Clement J. Zablocki Veterans’ Administration Medical Center in Milwaukee, Kolodziej said she enjoyed doing something that was fun and rewarding in her free time. So far, Kolodziej has only done one Waukesha Farmers Market, a couple of weeks ago, but she is set to return today. She’s been busy all week making batches of kolaczki and her muscles are feeling it, she said Tuesday.
During her first farmers market, she said she sold out within two hours. She plans to have double the amount of cookies for sale today.
For now, Kolodziej is focusing on making kolaczki cookies, which traditionally have fruit filling, such as apricot and blackberry. She sells the traditional flavors, as well as offering up a new twist on the classic with a Funfetti version. Kolodziej is also reinventing the traditional paczki.
Most Wisconsinites are familiar with paczki as a Fat Tuesday treat, but they can be enjoyed year-round. Kolodziej has taken the filled doughnuts and instead of deep-frying them, has been baking them. She said that according to the Cottage Food Laws, which allows people to make food items for sale in their homes, she is not allowed to fry anything for sale. One flavor of paczki that Kolodziej promoted on her Facebook page was sour cherry filled with sugar glaze and candied orange peels.
For future flavors for kolaczki and paczki, Kolodziej said her mind is always thinking. Some ideas she has for the kolaczki are chocolate and s’mores flavors.
A resident of St. Francis, Kolodziej said she is enjoying bringing her treats to Waukesha, where she hopes to buy a home in the future.
“Bringing my Polish heritage to where I am possibly going to live is great,” she said.
Her Polish heritage wasn’t something that Kolodziej left behind when she immigrated to the United States. As a child, she would go to Poland every summer and spend time with family members, in addition to attending Polish school on Saturdays in Chicago.
“The best way to experience someone’s culture is to eat the food from their culture,” she said. “It’s also a nice feeling to have the food that you made with family members. I just want to share it with everyone. I want to expand their views of what Polish food looks like.”
Kolodziej will continue to be a vendor at the Waukesha Farmers Market until October and is selling at the VA hospital every other Friday, in addition to doing weddings and special event trays.
To learn more, go to https://www.facebook.com/PKsKolaczki.