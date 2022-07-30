TOWN OF DELAFIELD — Located in the cluster of barns off of Highway 16, Vintage Bark Chicks sits next to a large silo. Owners Amy Hall and Amy Elsslinger originally started their business in the adjacent barn, Roost.
Elsslinger’s background is in commercial interior design and Hall has a retail and photography background. Together the two have found a way to express their passions through their store.
Expanding their business was always on their mind. That’s when the barn where Vintage Barn Chicks currently calls home became available. Saturday, Aug. 6 marks the store’s sixth anniversary.
When you enter Vintage Barn Chicks, customers are met with an array of hand-selected items for the home. There’s no shortage of variety either with new items that arriving daily.
“We redo our store every month, changing it out and giving it a fresh new look. People love that. We want people to walk in and be inspired by our displays and styles,” said Hall. “We also have a service where people bring in pictures, and we help them create spaces in their homes.”
When perusing through Vintage Barn Chicks each room is themed to have a distinct flow. Both Hall and Elsslinger design the store according to their style; all of the pieces that they select have meaning to them.
“We are very picky on what we choose for the store,” explained Hall. “We like to stick with things we love and our style. We’ve got to love it to sell it.”
The items that they have in stock are unique.
“We have a fast turnover of our items,” Hall said. “We don’t get large quantities of our items. People know that if they see it, they need to get it, so then we can keep ordering new fresh things.”
For Vintage Barn Chicks’ anniversary, they’ll be hosting an event which they hold yearly to celebrate with their customers.
“We’ll have giveaways, and the whole store will be on sale. We’ll have a gift with purchase and it’s just our way of saying thank you to our awesome customers,” said Hall. “There’s usually a line out the door, we have the barn decorated with balloon arches. It’s a fun event.”
For those who can’t make it to the anniversary event, Vintage Barn Chicks also hosts biweekly Facebook Live events on their page. When it comes to Facebook Live, if viewers see something they like they need to comment first to claim the item.
“Sometimes we’ll only have four of the items, so, if it’s a hot item, there is a race for people to get that item first. It’s fun,” said Hall. “We have amazing customers that we’ve gotten to know over the years. That’s why we’re having this six-year celebration. We just want to thank all of our customers.”
The six-year celebration will take place on Saturday, Aug. 6 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.