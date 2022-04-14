WAUKESHA – American Friction Welding announced it has purchased Spinweld, Inc., a friction welding company, based in the City of Pewaukee, on March 17.
The acquisition included the Spinweld’s 53,000-square-foot property at W227-N546 Westmound Drive in the City of Pewaukee. The deal also included inertia welding machines and machining centers, digital assets, and the rights to the Spinweld brand. Ten of 11 Spinweld employees chose to join AFW in fulltime employment, according to an announcement from Waukesha-based American Friction Welding.
“We’re pleased that the Spinweld people joined our team. They are the greatest resource to come from this. Trained in friction welding, they provide immediate manufacturing capacity for our existing and new customers,” said John Fischer, president of American Friction Welding, in a statement. “Spinweld production is carefully being transferred to the AFW facility. We’re considering a few of the inertia welding centers for major upgrade and installation, with plans to lease the Westmound Drive building soon.”
American Friction Welding is a friction welder of dissimilar metals and near-net-shape parts.