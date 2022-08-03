PEWAUKEE — Ampersand, a Pewaukee-based strategic marketing, advertising and growth agency, welcomes Heather Tice as project coordinator and Isabella Norante as copywriter and content marketer.
As project coordinator, Tice maintains client relationships, manages marketing projects and oversees strategic initiatives for client accounts. Graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh, Tice earned a Bachelor of Science in public relations and journalism and spent several years as a social media manager for a retail store.
“I’m very excited to be joining this awesome team! I’m looking forward to making a positive impact on our agency and our clients’ business growth,” said Tice in a statement.
Norante’s responsibilities as a copywriter and content marketer include developing brand identity and key messaging, content planning and writing and editing copy across a variety of marketing channels. Norante earned her Bachelor of Arts in graphic design and English from Carthage College and has prior experience as a language technician, during which she created promotional language with brand guidelines.
“I’m ecstatic to join this team,” said Norante in a statement. “Ampersand has already made such an impressive impact in this community by helping businesses share their stories. I’m honored to bring my expertise and help our clients communicate effectively with their customers.”
For more information, visit https://ampersandmke.com/.