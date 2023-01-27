Anderson promoted to VP of Treasury Management at First Business Bank

BROOKFIELD — Alicia Anderson has been promoted to vice president – Treasury Management at First Business Bank.
Anderson has helped First Business Bank’s local business and nonprofit clients in the Southeastern Wisconsin market for more than eight years. She holds more than 20 years of financial services experience and works to achieve a comprehensive understanding of each company’s cash flow cycle, receivables collection, payables process and how they can reduce the risk of fraud, according to a statement.
Anderson received a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee and has a General Banking & Small Business Banking diploma from the American Institute of Banking. She is a graduate of Leadership Waukesha County.
In addition, Anderson is immediate past president of Women for Midwest Athletes Against Childhood Cancer (MACC), director of the MACC Fund and treasurer of Our Next Generation (ONG). She is also the ambassador for the United Performing Arts Fund (UPAF) and the Vince Lombardi Cancer Foundation.