Antique mall founding owner remembered for faith, love of antiques

WAUKESHA — John Dutscheck, founding owner of Waukesha Antique Mall, always had an appreciation of antiques. His son, Jerry Dutscheck, said his dad and mom would always go to auctions, estate sales and rummage sales.
“They loved doing that kind of thing. Our house was full of antiques and stuff,” Jerry Dutscheck said.
He added their house looked like the antique mall minus the price tags.
John Dutscheck died on Jan. 25 at the age of 90.
Dutscheck and his wife Ann Marie started Family Heirlooms on Main Street in Waukesha over 35 years ago. The couple branched out and opened up Waukesha Antique Mall by Antiques and Uniques, but it was torn down.
“We had to find another building and we did this one 10 years ago. so Family Heirlooms and Waukesha Antique Mall are in here,” said co-owner Penny Olson.
The family members always had a love for antiques and would travel and bring things back to the store.
John Dutscheck collected lightning rods and vintage tops. Jerry’s late sister Julie also collected furniture and old dish ware. Jerry collects military items.
“I mean Christmas in our house was always bonkers because we would never give regular gifts. Everyone would just find stuff along the way. It was really special because it was things we liked,” Jerry Dutscheck said.
John and his wife becoming antique dealers and then store owners was a natural progression.
“At some point you are like, ‘I got all this stuff. I need to do something with it,’” Jerry said.
He said his father knew the history of the pieces. There was always that connection to how people lived back in the day.
John Dutscheck was also very good with his hands and was a wood pattern maker. He went right from high school to an apprenticeship. He was also a family man. He made a tree house in the backyard for Jerry. He also made a shed and garage on his property.
Besides family and antiques, his father loved people.
“He loved interacting with the customers and all of the dealers. He was more about the people than the business,” Jerry Dutscheck said.
The family adopted Waukesha early on. John Dutscheck loved the community and enjoyed working in the area.
Loving spirit
Penny Olson, a dear friend of the family, said the thing about John Dutscheck’s personality was he was not tense. He didn’t get upset and went out of his way to make everyone feel like family. He would pray for everyone every day.
John took the time to talk with customers and everybody loved him. The family would go to McDonald’s or the bank and people would know him and ask about him. He made such a lasting impression on everyone he interacted with.
“He was always smiling. Happy blue eyes,” Jerry Dutscheck said.
John Dutscheck was also very upbeat and felt positive about life despite some tragedies he faced. He lost his wife and daughter in the same year and later his other son. Jerry said his dad kept the faith through all of that.
Jerry found it hard to get through the loss of family members and told his dad he was angry with God. His father said “That’s OK, God can take it.”
“When I would get upset he’d say ‘drop the rock.’ Don’t get upset because tomorrow is another day. It’s not worth it. He was the sweetest man I have ever met,” Olson said.
Olson added he would genuinely feel bad if someone had an issue or problem and he would pray for them.
“He was a spiritual man, very in tune with the Lord,” she said.
Some life lessons Jerry Dutscheck learned from his dad was to look for the best in people.
“We would have a bad customer or dealer and he would look at from their perspective. What might that person be going through,” he said.
Jerry said his dad made a lot of rosaries. He pulled out a lime-green beaded rosary that was prayed upon as John was dying.
Jerry, who works at Alverno College, gave away a number of rosaries to nuns at the college to send to Africa or Vietnam. John also made red, white and blue rosaries, which were sent to troops in Afghanistan.
Jerry pulled out a green beaded rosary from his pocket, a reminder of his dad. The family prayed with it as John was dying.
“He was the kind of guy who brought people together,” Jerry Dutscheck said.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday at 12 p.m. at St. Matthias Catholic Church, 9306 West Beloit Road. Visitation at church from 10 a.m. to 11:45 a.m.
Joseph E. Sass Funeral Home, 414-744-3636, is serving the family