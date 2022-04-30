WAUKESHA — Aries Industries announced that Sourcewell has awarded it a cooperative purchasing contract. According to an announcement, Sourcewell is a self-sustaining government organization offering a cooperative purchasing program with more than 400 competitively solicited contracts to government, education, and nonprofit entities throughout North America. By utilizing Sourcewell contracts, participating agencies save time and money by capturing the buying power of more than 50,000 organizations, according to the announcement.
“Sourcewell is a very respected purchasing cooperative organization, so we are pleased and honored to be awarded a Sourcewell contract,” said Larry Brown, president & CEO of Aries Industries, in the announcement. “We do a tremendous amount of business with municipalities and other government organizations.”
Aries Industries designs and manufactures equipment for inspection, rehabilitation and maintenance of underground infrastructure. The Waukesha-based company provides its units to utilities and public works departments across the U.S.