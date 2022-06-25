WAUKESHA — Aries Industries, a manufacturer of equipment for the inspection and maintenance of underground infrastructure, has strengthened its U.S. market reach with the addition of dealers in Ohio and Virginia to its growing network.
C& S Solutions Inc., based in Harrison, Ohio, and MT Electronics Inc., headquartered in Boones Mill, Va., are dealerships offering sales, service and training to broad customer bases. According to a Thursday press release, their additions further the rapid growth of the Aries Industries dealer network, which has added seven U.S. dealers coast to coast, and three in Canada, in less than three years.
“We only partner with dealers who are as committed to outstanding customer service as we are,” said Jim Kraschinsky, vice-president of sales at Aries Industries. “While our footprint has expanded dramatically, it’s been a very selective and diligent process. C& S Solutions and MT Electronics are two more dealers who meet our exacting criteria to provide Aries customers in their regions a great customer experience.”
Founded in 1990, MT Electronics Inc. has a team that sells and services pipe locating equipment, water leak detection gear and pipe inspection cameras to customers in Virginia. The company is certified as a Virginia small, women-owned and minority-owned business.