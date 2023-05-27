OKAUCHEE — A love for art and those who create it will form the backbone of Linda Meyer’s new business, Lake Country Art & Frame in Okauchee.
Meyer has 27 years of experience in the framing business and said she plans on serving customers with a commitment to artistry and attention to detail that she has honed over the years.
The new business will showcase landscapes, sports prints, carvings, pottery, and Southwestern art. Meyer said she loves the new location in part because the 11,000 square feet give her more space to operate.
“I have carvings and I have pottery as well. I have more places to display stuff and I am going to be bringing in more stuff all the time,” Meyer said.
Meyer plans to do all the framing herself and said she will go above and beyond to protect a customer’s investment by using only high-quality, acid-free materials.
“I have brought something different here,” Meyer said. “I love to make a picture whole, and framing makes a picture whole.”
Meyer named her new business in part to honor her deceased son Ethan, who had a business with a similar name. Ethan passed away from brain cancer a several years ago.
“This is my baby and I am hoping it is going to be fantastic,” Meyer said. “The first few weeks have been amazing. I hope it keeps up. I love working with the people.”
Meyer said she will be bringing with her a good book of business from her previous work and that is going to give her a leg up and a start with a solid footing.
“A lot of people have come over and visited me and can’t believe the space I have compared to what I used to have,” Meyer said. “I will have a grand opening sometime in June.”
At the grand opening Meyer will be offering 20 percent off on framing and artwork. She will be selling the art, vintage clothing and jewelry through consignment.
“I don’t want to overdo it where it gets cluttered because I love the open space I have here,” Meyer said.
The store hours have not been set in stone, but the plan is to have the shop open Sunday and Monday from 11am to 2 p.m. and Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The store is located at N50-W35001 Wisconsin Ave.
“I will try to beat anybody’s price as far as framing goes,” Meyer said. “Stop in and see us.”
In her free time Meyer enjoys walking or hiking with her dogs. In addition to her deceased son Ethan, she has another son, Jacob, who lives in Oconomowoc Lake, five grandkids and an ex-husband that she remains close with.
“It’s hard losing a child,” Meyer said. “I think you appreciate life more when you lose a child because you lost someone dear in your life.”