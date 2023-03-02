MUKWONAGO — Babe’s Pizza and Chicken will open next week Tuesday, March 7. Owner Sonni Islami is looking forward to sharing the new local business with the community.
The restaurant at 225 Bayview Road, has a wide selection of menu items including salads, wraps, melts, seafood, pasta, shakes, ice cream and pizza and chicken.
Everything is made from scratch, and the chicken is 100 percent pressure cooked and hand breaded.
Babe’s will be offering gluten-free, spicy and crispy as the three choices for hand-breaded fried chicken.
“To make great chicken and pizza, it’s the kind of prep and time you take to prepare. It takes time to make good chicken and pizza. That includes letting the dough sit for 15-20 minutes and letting the chicken marinate eight to 12 hours. The more you take care of it the better the outcome is,” said Islami. Daily specials will be available at the establishment, and customers can order food in the restaurant for dine-in, takeout, or through the drive-thru.
To celebrate the first official day of business on Tuesday, Islami will be donating 100 percent of the proceeds from the day to local Mukwonago charities. He will also be handing out free ice cream to customers the first month after opening.
Inside the restaurant, tables made from wood that have been treated for 10 to 15 years fill the space. Every table has a history, according to Islami, and a description of where the wood came from at each table can be found on a sign at the front of the restaurant.
Painted on a large wall inside is a mural of the world. Islami was inspired to have the mural painted after he took a trip to Europe and witnessed how nature is a representation of all of us and the world.
Babe’s is open for business seven days a week from 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.