BROOKFIELD — Bachmann Pools, Spas & Saunas is requesting approval of a revised plan and method of operation permitting exterior building architecture and site modifications of the former Burghardt Sporting Goods Building, 14660 W. Capitol Drive.
The purpose of the renovation is to update the building style to be more contemporary, create unique ingress and egress entries, update the building to meet current energy code requirements and divide the interior into two spaces for tenants, according to meeting documents.
Roughly two-thirds of the total area would be for Bachmann Pools & Spas and one-third of would be for an undetermined future tenant.
Bachmann Pools & Spas currently fulfills the assumed lease agreement at 19355 W. Bluemound Road and they are a full-service hot tub, swimming pool and sauna retailer.
The Brookfield Plan Commission will discuss the request on Monday at 6:30 p.m. The meeting will be held in the City Hall Council Chambers, 2000 N. Calhoun Road.