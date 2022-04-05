WAUKESHA — Downtown Waukesha residents may have noticed a few different bank branches throughout downtown Waukesha have closed over the years. According to the National Community Reinvestment Coalition (NCRC), a nonprofit organization based in Washington, D.C., this is part of a nationwide trend.
Data collected by the NCRC says that two-thirds of banking institutions have disappeared since the 1980s. This was found to be due to mergers and acquisitions, along with a shift to mobile and internet-based transactions. According to the NCRC, banks took advantage of the COVID-19 pandemic by doubling the pace of their branch closures. According to a February press release, more than 4,000 physical bank branch locations have closed since March of 2020.
In addition, what the NCRC called “The Great Consolidation” resulted in a few large mega-banks dominating the market while small, community banks disappeared. Another disadvantage listed by the NCRC is that the closures may create additional challenges for small businesses that still depend on in-person banking services.
Downtown
In downtown Waukesha, buildings that once housed banks can be spotted, including the former Chase Bank building at 101 W. Broadway; the former Associated Bank at the corner of Wisconsin and Grand Avenues; and the former First Federal Bank at 134 Wisconsin Ave.
A press release was also shared by Associated Bank from when the downtown Waukesha branch closed in 2020. According to the release, the Waukesha closure was among the consolidation of 14 branches across Wisconsin. New branches were opened in Madison and Mineral Point Road as part of the consolidation.
“While the consolidations are not specifically in response to COVID-19, the accelerated migration of customers to digital channels since the start of the pandemic is a factor in the current consolidation decisions. Ultimately, the scale and efficiencies gained will position the company to continue to be a source of strength for its customers and communities,” the release said.
Martina Cuccioli, Wisconsin spokeswoman with Chase Bank, said in a statement: “Sometimes we consolidate branches due to lower foot traffic as customers shift their habits, including doing more of their everyday banking digitally.”
In addition, Cuccioli said they notify customers 90 days before a branch closes with information on nearby branch locations.
Waukesha State Bank
Although new tenants may have taken over some of these empty buildings, or are planning to do so in the near future, one bank is still standing strong in the immediate downtown area of the city — Waukesha State Bank at 151 E. St. Paul Ave.
Waukesha State Bank was started in 1944 along Main Street in downtown Waukesha and moved to its current location in 1956. The business has continued to expand at the current site since 1956.
Ty Taylor, president and CEO of Waukesha State Bank, said they now have 14 locations, and Waukesha’s downtown location remains their headquarters.
“In our mind (downtown Waukesha) really is a great place to be,” he said. “It’s centrally located in terms of our market, which is primarily Waukesha County. Our employees can walk to restaurants or coffee shops (and there’s) a lot of parking, which is a positive.”
Over the years Waukesha State Bank has moved some departments to different locations outside the city. Taylor said the business is running out of capacity downtown and there have been discussions on how to expand their headquarters.
“We’re talking about how do we handle our need for expansion in the future — so do we add on to the building by going up, by going out and how much space do we need?” he said. “So not something that we’re going to be doing in 2022 or 2023, but definitely something that’s on our minds.”