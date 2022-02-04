OCONOMOWOC — Just Smokin’ Barbecue is moving from Oconomowoc to Lannon with an eye on expanding its food and beverage capabilities.
Owner Justin Kahle said there simply isn’t a feasible location in Oconomowoc for relocation, and the current setup leaves headaches in its wake; food is prepped in one location and transported for sale at the Great Harvest Bread Co. building on Wisconsin Avenue.
“We were just (operating out of Great Harvest Bread Co.) temporarily in hopes of finding a permanent location in Oconomowoc,” Kahle said. “Unfortunately we are in February and there isn’t really a lot of availability in Oconomowoc that would suit our needs.”
Kahle hopes to open the new location in Lannon by spring. With the move, Kahle said smoked chicken and fish fries will make a triumphant return after their abandonment following the barbecue’s separation from Steel Tank Brewing in June. He also plans to open a full bar.
Stay up-to-date on all the latest Waukesha County news with a print subscription to The Freeman: https://bit.ly/freeman_sub
Just Smokin’ Barbecue’s last day in Oconomowoc is March 28.
Until then, Just Smokin’ Barbecue will remain open at the Great Harvest location at 127 E. Wisconsin Ave. Hours of operation are 4 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, or until food is sold out.
“We did everything we could to have a presence in Oconomowoc,” Kahle said. “We’re very grateful and we appreciate all the support from the city of Oconomowoc and the Lake Country area.”
He added, “That doesn’t mean we won’t come back (to Oconomowoc) if the opportunity presents itself.”
Kahle said Just Smokin’ Barbecue food trucks will continue to operate a few times a week around Oconomowoc and during city festivals.