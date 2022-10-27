Barker named president of Petroleum Equipment Inc.

MILWAUKEE — Petroleum Equipment Inc. (PEI), 3950 W. Douglas Ave., named Joe Barker as the president and owner of the fourth-generation, family-owned business and leader in the Midwest petroleum and chemical storage industry for nine decades.
The company has operated under continual family leadership since 1932 and focuses on designing mission-critical fuel systems to protect end users and the environment, safeguarding from leaks, fire and contamination.
PEI’s service is about lights staying on and medical equipment working at hospitals during power outages, or keeping planes in the air, according to a statement. Its infrastructure maintenance protects first responders, medical personnel and those who protect citizens and the community.
“I am proud and honored to represent the fourth generation of family ownership of our business,” said Barker, son-in-law of Tom Hyslop, who led the company for four decades. “Family is an essential part of the PEI culture and will continue to play a crucial role in building the organization. Our team looks forward to continuing the traditions of craftsmanship, safety and value in service to our customers.”
The company serves a wide range of market segments, including aviation, health care and government, along with companies that store and utilize large volumes of fuels or chemicals, according to a statement.