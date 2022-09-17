Bartolotta Restaurants preps former Seven Seas property for new era

DELAFIELD — Excitement is still simmering over the news that Bartolotta Restaurants will open The Commodore, a fine dining restaurant and elevated catering venue on Nagawicka Lake at the former Seven Seas property.
Bartolotta Restaurants owner and co-founder Chef Paul Bartolotta said the thrill of his work never gets old. He used the examples of great performing artists, athletes and speakers. In order to stay engaged you have to be a little apprehensive and nervous. As the restauranteur said, you never walk out on a stage or in a business calm.
“You hear these great stories of great performers in the world after a 20-year career are in the bathroom throwing up due to nerves. At the end of the day it is what you live for, it is that adrenaline that excites you,” Bartolotta said.
Developed in partnership with David Herro and Jay Franke of HF Hospitality Group, a hospitality design and investment group, The Commodore – A Bartolotta Restaurant is expected to open next summer with plans to revitalize the historic waterfront property.
“We are in the final design development of the interior and the exterior is under a massive overhaul to preserve it and bring it into the next era of life. It’s going to be spectacular,” Bartolotta said.
Projects such as The Commodore allow the company to stretch itself, grow and expand. And also, Bartolotta added, to elevate what they are doing as an organization.
“Fundamentally Joe (Bartolotta) and I for all the years have only had a handful of partners. We are very prideful of the partners we have had,” he said.
Bartolotta and his brother went out to the Seven Seas property years ago after hearing it might be for sale.
“We looked at it and thought what a magnificent location. But the scale and scope of it was a little bit too ambitious for us. Obviously with my brother’s (Joe) passing and COVID, I really had to focus on the four walls of my current businesses and make sure I did right by my employees, then re-engage with our community. It was an inward focus for the moment,” he said.
After some time he was approached by David Herro and Jay Franke and after one short meeting he knew they were the right partners. Bartolotta said they understood the scope and scale of what it would take to bring the building back.
The Commodore – A Bartolotta Restaurant will be a multiple-level destination, with a main level dining room setting inspired by the yacht clubs of the 1920s, while embracing modern Lake Country.
In its history, the property has changed hands more than 15 times over the past century, serving as, among other things, a hotel, a discotheque, a girls camp and a school. “Everyone has a story about the Seven Seas. We have had people calling to book weddings already. There is real genuine interest,” Bartolotta said.
Location is also a perk as The Bartolotta Restaurants doesn’t have any restaurants this far out west. It’s off a major highway.
Looking at the company’s reward program, there are many members who live in Lake Country area. There is an enormous amount of surface parking.
“The views, facing the sunset, we know the sunsets will be breathtaking,” Bartolotta said.
A people business
When The Bartolotta Restaurants looks at its values as a company, they take care of their employees first, Bartolotta said.
“What are we going to do to make it a place where employees want to work?” Bartolotta said.
The pandemic, he noted, was tough on the business.
“I caught some real flack about our strict mask policy. I did it because I wanted to protect my employees and my guests. My employees were frontline employees and I was worried about them and their families and their health. No only did I make my employees wear masks but guests had to put up their masks when a server came to their table,” he said.
He admits it wasn’t fabulous hospitality and a bit stringent.
“But if you understand the motivation behind it, it was my staff wearing masks and using sanitizer to provide a safe place for our guests. I have an obligation as well to make sure my employees are being safe as well,” he said.
The purpose of the business is more than just restaurants and catering venues, he added. It is to be integrated within the community where they operate and its people.
“We are excited to be integrated in the community of Lake Country,” Bartolotta said.
More information about The Bartolotta Restaurants and its menus can be found at bartolottas.com.