Be Well Studio is now open in Waukesha

WAUKESHA — Audrey Stanas, a traveling nurse, was at the end of an hourlong workout at the Be Well Studios, 234 W. Main St., on Thursday. She has been working with owner and trainer Calaya Nelson at the studio for four weeks.
“I come as many days as I can. She (Nelson) kicks my butt,” Stanas said.
Nelson owns and operates the Be Well Studios as well as the Bee Well Cafe, which used to be a studio, in Mukwonago. Nelson used to own a Waukesha studio on Broadway but soon outgrew it and ended up on West Main Street.
“I decided to open up the cafe and I decided to just have one gym (studio),” Nelson said.
The studio offers one-on-one fitness training, assisted stretch therapy, nutrition coaching, and massage therapy. There are two massage therapy rooms and a sauna room.
At Be Well Studios, staff provides specialized fitness training that is customized to a client’s abilities, injuries and goals.
“We offer strength training, conditioning, cardio weights, boxing, Pilates, Barre, yoga,” Nelson said.
Stanas likes coming to the studio because each workout is different and she doesn’t get bored with the same routines.
“She (Nelson) mixes it up. She never does the same thing twice. It’s always a different workout,” Stanas said.
It takes work
Prior to her work in fitness, Nelson worked in dental care for 10 years.
“I got promoted to a desk job when I was a dental assistant. I was very active and moving and suddenly I was at a desk,” she said.
Nelson said she was overweight and wanted to figure out how to better herself. She started her fitness business about five years ago because she didn’t know how to lose the weight from having children.
She first became certified in fitness, then later got a certification in nutrition.
“I started teaching others and it grew from there,” she said.
She finds instructing her clients to be fun and loves the flexibility to create custom workouts for people.
It isn’t just young people who come to the studio but all ages and abilities.
She averages six to eight clients per day. Some clients, like Stanas, want to work out really hard and pushed.
“Most people who come here want to be pushed but some who just want to be stretched or do light workouts,” Nelson said.
She is able to meet people where they are at.
“I don’t just come in here and demolish them. We go by what they can do, where their strengths are and weakness are,” she said.
Nelson is specialized in a variety of fitness training areas but mainly focuses on post-therapy and pain management.
“I mainly help people get out of pain. I see people with knee and shoulder pain or whatever they need or recovering from surgery,” Nelson said.
She finds clients sometimes feel apprehensive about starting a workout due to being overweight or self-conscious.
“People like coming here because it is one on one. They feel more comfortable. People are scared to take that initial leap because they are afraid or embarrassed. But after the first time they are fine,” Nelson said.
Nelson’s instruction approach is to take things slow and steady.
“Doing what they are able to do. I’ll always push a little bit but it is not going to be where they are in pain and can’t walk for a week,” she said.
Nelson combines services which can include nutrition.
She doesn’t believe in fad diets, starving yourself and no meal prep; just small changes each week to create healthy habits.
“Weight loss doesn’t happen overnight. It takes time and should be slow,” Nelson said.