TOWN OF BROOKFIELD — BelAir Cantina and The Corners of Brookfield announced the ice bar in Market Square is rescheduled for Thursday, Jan. 19 from 4-9 p.m., following the recent weather-related postponement.
Along with sponsors Don Julio’s and Ranch Water, BelAir and The Corners are teaming up to bring the 20-foot, 10,000-pound ice bar featuring ice-carved photo opportunities, giant ice luges and specialty drinks to the public.
Returning this year is the VIP ice bar experience. Guests can reserve 90 minutes in a private heated booth, a complimentary drink package, a complimentary blanket and more. To make a reservation visit https://bit.ly/3Qe0Nfr.
The ice bar will be located in Market Square in front of BelAir Cantina, and guests can enjoy specialty drinks at the bar or near the heated, outdoor seating throughout Market Square.
The duration of the ice bar is weather permitting, but the organizers expect it to last a few weeks. The dates and hours of the ice bar are: Tuesday, Thursday and Friday from 4 to 9 p.m., Saturday from noon to 9 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 6 p.m.